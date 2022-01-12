More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Report: Palestinians entering Israel illegally to visit tourist sites

Palestinian tourist agencies have been taking advantage of a breach in the security fence to offer trips to various destinations in the country.

Jan. 12, 2022
Palestinian workers cross into to Israel through a hole in the security fence near Hebron, July 25, 2021. Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90.
Palestinian workers cross into to Israel through a hole in the security fence near Hebron, July 25, 2021. Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90.

Palestinian tourist companies in Ramallah are taking advantage of a gap in the border fence to organize hundreds of tours to Israel for Palestinians.

What began as visits to Israeli beaches has expanded into tours to popular tourist destinations, with massive advertising campaigns on social media and companies openly announcing that trips are taking place due to a breach in the border fence in the Modi’in Illit or Samaria area.

An Israel Hayom investigation revealed that “tourists” are brought to the fence in a Palestinian bus, cross the breach on foot and get on an Israeli bus waiting for them on the other side. In other instances, an Israeli bus picks them up at a pre-agreed-upon destination, drops them off at the gap, crosses a checkpoint legally and picks the visitors up again on the other side.

Destinations include the Hermon Mountain, Rosh Hanikra, Jerusalem, the Temple Mount, Jaffa, Haifa, Lod and Tiberias.

“It is disturbing to see how the defense establishment turns a blind eye to security matters and allows thousands of Palestinians to enter Israel through breaches in the fence,” Matan Peleg, CEO of right-wing NGO Im Tirtzu, said.

“Demographically it is also a disaster, as there is no one to check who enters and who leaves. The security implications are disastrous. The travelers sing intifada songs and raise their children as part of nationalist Palestinian heritage. The [Israeli] defense establishment must stop the celebration of the nakba trips which explicitly call for the destruction of Israel from within.”

The so-called “nakba,” or catastrophe, refers to the exodus of Palestinian refugees from Israel in 1948.

The Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement, “IDF and Border Police officers are deployed in the area in accordance with the assessment of the situation and use various means and advanced capabilities against anyone who is identified as a danger, a terrorist, or causing damage to the security fence.”

The IDF said that in the past year, Border Police officers stopped hundreds of groups and confiscated about 120 buses carrying illegal visitors to Israel.

“More than 100 indictments have also been filed against bus drivers and tour organizers. In addition, the drivers and the organizers of the transportation are fined heavily and some are detained until the end of the proceedings,” it said.

This report first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Business and Economy Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Wall Street, New York City
U.S. News
Moody’s downgrade of NYC ‘just a warning’ city comptroller says
A small business owner in the Big Apple told JNS that she is being hurt by tariffs more than by the credit rating.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
School Classroom
U.S. News
Grad student unions give ‘lopsided critical attention to Israel’ over Iran, Russia
Jay Greene, author of a new report on the subject, told JNS that the unions communicate in an “overwrought and extreme” way about Israel.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
United Nations Headquarters Building
World News
UN uses ‘every excuse in the book’ to obstruct probes, inspector general overseeing foreign assistance says
“Why are we to trust the U.N.’s own vetting procedures?” Adam Kaplan, of USAID, asked a congressional committee.
Mar. 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Ballot Box
U.S. News
AIPAC a wedge issue facing Democrats in midterm races
The pro-Israel group “has become increasingly problematic for many American Jews and for many candidates running for office,” Lauren Strauss, of American University, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Prague Haggadah
Features
Prague Haggadah, which turns 500 this year, ‘created mold from which Haggadot would be illustrated for years to come’
Sharon Liberman Mintz, of Jewish Theological Seminary, told JNS that the 1526 Haggadah “is one of the most exciting books that I have ever had the pleasure to turn the pages of.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Menachem Wecker
A mural in Tehran's Palestine Square warns the U.S. and Israel to watch out for their soldiers by depicting coffins laid out on the ground draped in U.S. and Israeli flags, with an Islamic Republic of Iran flag before them, on Feb. 1, 2026. Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images.
Analysis
This is Iran’s propaganda machine
Tehran combines a narrative of victory with one of victimhood to shape public opinion. Israel is trying to catch up in the battle for public perception.
Mar. 20, 2026
Lidor Sultan
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard