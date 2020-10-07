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News   Israel News

Report: Shin Bet head hosts family members at his home in violation of lockdown

Israel Security Agency head Nadav Argaman is said to join the growing list of top Israeli officials to flout lockdown restrictions.

Oct. 7, 2020
Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) head Nadav Argaman attends the Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee meeting at the Knesset, on March 20, 2017. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) head Nadav Argaman attends the Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee meeting at the Knesset, on March 20, 2017. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) director Nadav Argaman hosted relatives at his home during the Sukkot holiday in violation of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown currently in effect, it was reported on Tuesday.

According to Kan 11 News, family members including Argaman’s daughter, his wife’s daughter and her husband and son, and others—some reportedly arriving from far away—visited Argaman’s private residence in central Israel for several hours.

The Shin Bet said in a statement that it does not comment on issues relating to the private life of its director.

On Monday, Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel found herself in hot water after it became clear she had violated lockdown restrictions over Yom Kippur. Even worse for the minister, she contracted COVID-19, and it was later revealed that she had apparently lied in her initial epidemiological questioning.

A Channel 12 News poll found that 76 percent of the Israeli public believes that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should fire Gamliel, 17 percent believe he should not, and 7 percent have no opinion on the matter.

Gamliel has acknowledged wrongdoing and said she would pay an NIS 5,000 ($1,465) fine; she is not expected to resign or be fired.

Science and Technology Minister Izhar Shay (Blue and White) called on Gamliel to resign on Tuesday, while National Coronavirus Project Coordinator Ronni Gamzu expressed his disappointment with Gamliel and said that “an elected official should understand how this damages public trust.”

He added that “the public expects to see that [its leaders] are doing what is asked of it.”

Gamzu would not comment on whether Gamliel should step down. He acknowledged that she had apologized for what she did wrong.

“I do not choose for ministers what steps to take before the public,” he said.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

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