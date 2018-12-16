More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Settlers demand tougher government response to terrorism in Judea, Samaria

In wake of shootings, residents demand that government reinstate security checkpoints • Samaria Regional Council head: We won’t be sitting ducks • Schools, local councils in Judea and Samaria to strike.

Dec. 15, 2018
Wedding photo of Amichai and Shira Ish-Ran, married earlier this year. Both were injured in a drive-by shooting by a Palestinian terrorist at a bus stop outside of the Jewish community of Ofra on Dec. 9, 2018. Courtesy of the family.
Wedding photo of Amichai and Shira Ish-Ran, married earlier this year. Both were injured in a drive-by shooting by a Palestinian terrorist at a bus stop outside of the Jewish community of Ofra on Dec. 9, 2018. Courtesy of the family.

Residents of Judea and Samaria staged several protests across the country on Thursday night, demanding a tougher government response to a recent wave of deadly Palestinian terrorist attacks.

The main demonstration took place in Jerusalem, across from the Prime Minister’s Residence. Hundreds of protesters blocked an intersection, calling on the government to do more to ensure their safety.

Participants included the families of Amichai and Shira Ish-Ran, who were wounded in a terrorist shooting near the settlement of Ofra in Samaria on Sunday evening. Shira was 30 weeks pregnant when she was shot, and doctors performed an emergency Caesarean section in an attempt to save her premature son. Ultimately, the infant died, and was laid to rest on Wednesday.

Demonstrators in Jerusalem waved Israeli flags and chanted, “We won’t give away this land” and “The people of Israel aren’t afraid of a long road.”

Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, told Israel Hayom Wednesday that “this government’s policy is containment—traditionally a left-wing government approach. This approach is no longer relevant. The government needs to wake up.”

“We aren’t willing to be sitting ducks,” Dagan said, adding that “we demand that checkpoints be reinstated immediately, and that [the government] resume retaliatory actions, as well as announcing the establishment of a new settlement for each murder victim, named after them. We demand an upswing in construction. Tired slogans aren’t enough. We want to see you [the government] smash the ‘terrorism authority’ known as the Palestinian Authority.”

Newly elected head of the Binyamin Regional Council Yisrael Gantz and head of the Beit El Local Council Shay Alon were also at the Jerusalem demonstration.

Alon declared that Israel would not “return to the accursed Oslo Accords.”

“We won’t go back to [bombed] buses and suicide bombings,” said Alon.

Gantz added: “We can’t let this go unnoticed, and we have no intention of letting this pass. We must take action.”

On Sunday, all local councils and schools in Judea and Samaria will be on strike as part of the protest campaign, and residents are planning more demonstrations.

Judea and Samaria Israeli Foreign Policy
EXPLORE JNS
Police car lights
U.S. News
Woman arrested on warrant in alleged assault of Jewish counterprotester at University of Washington
Christina Valera Devitt is accused of grabbing an Israeli flag from a former IDF soldier during a 2025 rally confrontation outside the university’s stadium.
Mar. 20, 2026
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran-backed Hezbollah funding streams
“Iran is the head of the snake when it comes to global terrorism,” stated Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.
Mar. 20, 2026
Harvard
U.S. News
Federal suit alleges Harvard turned ‘blind eye,’ violated civil rights of Jews, Israelis
“Harvard’s efforts demonstrate the very opposite of deliberate indifference,” the university said, in response to the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Wall Street, New York City
U.S. News
Moody’s downgrade of NYC ‘just a warning’ city comptroller says
A small business owner in the Big Apple told JNS that she is being hurt by tariffs more than by the credit rating.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
School Classroom
U.S. News
Grad student unions give ‘lopsided critical attention to Israel’ over Iran, Russia
Jay Greene, author of a new report on the subject, told JNS that the unions communicate in an “overwrought and extreme” way about Israel.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
United Nations Headquarters Building
World News
UN uses ‘every excuse in the book’ to obstruct probes, inspector general overseeing foreign assistance says
“Why are we to trust the U.N.’s own vetting procedures?” Adam Kaplan, of USAID, asked a congressional committee.
Mar. 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard