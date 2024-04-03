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Restraint of trade: Ankara blocking exports to Israel

The Erdogan government has been throwing a monkey wrench into shipments to the Jewish state.

Erdoğan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his wife, Emine, at a rally in Istanbul in support of Palestinians, Oct. 28, 2023. Source: Facebook/Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
(April 3, 2024 / JNS)

Turkey has been blocking exports to Israel recently, Hebrew-language business news site Globes reported on Tuesday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The government in Ankara has delayed or not approved shipments since March 12, according to agencies working with Israeli importers, and there is no timetable for when the obstructions will end.

In addition, Globes reported that it has not been possible to pay export duties for such deliveries, with the Turkish website providing an error message only for Israel-bound exports.

Ships have thus been stalled in port as shipping companies wait for a resolution to the issue.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry is aware of the issue and is investigating the matter.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose ruling Justice and Development Party (AK) just took a thumping at the polls in local elections, has been displaying open hostility to Israel and support for the Hamas terrorist group since the start of the Gaza war in October.

In January, Ankara removed Israel from its list of export destination countries and the Turkish Commerce Ministry has stopped supporting joint conferences with the Jewish state.

The hostile atmosphere in Turkey prompted Israel’s National Security Council to issue a travel warning for Israelis not to visit the country.

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