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News   Israel News

Unlikely neighbors: Israeli, Iranian pavilions adjacent at defense expo

The two countries both participated in the International Defense Expo 2024 in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Dec. 25, 2024
JNS Staff
The booth of the Ministry of Defense of the Islamic Republic of Iran during the Vietnam International Defense Expo 2024 at Gia Lam Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Dec. 21, 2024. Photo by Linh Pham/Getty Images.
The booth of the Ministry of Defense of the Islamic Republic of Iran during the Vietnam International Defense Expo 2024 at Gia Lam Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Dec. 21, 2024. Photo by Linh Pham/Getty Images.

Israeli and Iranian defense industry representatives found themselves in an unusual situation over the weekend at the International Defense Expo 2024 in Hanoi, Vietnam.

In what observers described as a surreal arrangement, the pavilions of the two countries were positioned adjacent to one another, requiring representatives from Israel Aerospace Industries, Rafael and the Iranian Defense Ministry to operate within the same exhibition space.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh toured the Israeli pavilion, expressing particular interest in the unmanned aerial vehicles on display. Israel’s Ambassador to Vietnam, Yaron Mayer, expressed satisfaction with defense cooperation between Israel and the host nation.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister attended the exhibition, which concluded on Sunday. Russia also showcased its weapons systems.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Iran Israeli Foreign Policy
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