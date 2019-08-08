More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

US tech giant Salesforce buys Israel’s Clicksoftware for $1.35 billion

Clicksoftware employs 200 people in Israel and develops logistical management systems for customer service and technical support.

Aug. 8, 2019
Salesforce's offices in Munich, Germany, Aug. 19, 2018. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Salesforce’s offices in Munich, Germany, Aug. 19, 2018. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

Israeli field-service software company Clicksoftware was bought for $1.35 billion on Wednesday by U.S. tech giant Salesforce.

Salesforce will pay in cash and shares, and is expected to complete the deal by Oct. 31.

Based in Petach Tikvah, Clicksoftware is owned by U.S. private equity fund Francisco Partners.

The company has 200 employees in Israel and develops logistical management systems for customer service and technical support, sending out technicians and tracking the results. The company was founded more than 20 years ago by Moshe Benbassat, who has since left the company.

Clicksoftware reported annual revenue of $144 million in 2016.

Israeli high-tech companies were part of 66 exit deals amounting to $14.48 billion in the first half of 2019 alone, setting a five-year record, business analysis firm IVC–Meitar reported in July.

The total value of such deals in the first half of 2018 amounted to nearly $6.5 billion. Overall, Israeli high-tech companies were part of merger and acquisition deals amounting to $13 billion in 2018.

In 2013, the Tel Aviv-based Waze navigation application was purchased by Google for $1.1 billion.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Business and Economy Science and Technology
EXPLORE JNS
United Nations Headquarters Building
World News
UN uses ‘every excuse in the book’ to obstruct probes, inspector general overseeing foreign assistance says
“Why are we to trust the U.N.’s own vetting procedures?” Adam Kaplan, of USAID, asked a congressional committee.
Mar. 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Ballot Box
U.S. News
AIPAC a wedge issue facing Democrats in midterm races
The pro-Israel group “has become increasingly problematic for many American Jews and for many candidates running for office,” Lauren Strauss, of American University, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Prague Haggadah
Features
Prague Haggadah, which turns 500 this year, ‘created mold from which Haggadot would be illustrated for years to come’
Sharon Liberman Mintz, of Jewish Theological Seminary, told JNS that the 1526 Haggadah “is one of the most exciting books that I have ever had the pleasure to turn the pages of.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Menachem Wecker
A mural in Tehran's Palestine Square warns the U.S. and Israel to watch out for their soldiers by depicting coffins laid out on the ground draped in U.S. and Israeli flags, with an Islamic Republic of Iran flag before them, on Feb. 1, 2026. Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images.
Analysis
This is Iran’s propaganda machine
Tehran combines a narrative of victory with one of victimhood to shape public opinion. Israel is trying to catch up in the battle for public perception.
Mar. 20, 2026
Lidor Sultan
IRGC spokesman Ali Mohammad Naini. Credit: Tasnimnews_Fa/X.
Israel News
IRGC spokesman slain as IAF expands strikes on the Islamic Republic
Two people wounded and two homes damaged in Rehovot in Iranian missile barrages.
Mar. 20, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaking before reporters at the Pentagon, March 19, 2026. Credit: YouTube/Fox News.
U.S. News
‘Epic Fury’ on track: Hegseth says ‘today will be the biggest attack yet’
The U.S. Army has “flattened” Iran’s air defenses and defense industrial base, including the factories and production lines supporting missile and drone programs, the American defense secretary said.
Mar. 20, 2026
David Isaac
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard
Martin Sherman
Column
An ominous cloud of un-American invective
Martin Sherman