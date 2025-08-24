Israel slams ‘Daily Mirror’ for photo of ‘starving’ Gaza child with genetic disorder

( Aug. 24, 2025 / JNS )

The Israeli Foreign Ministry on Sunday called out British tabloid the Daily Mirror after it ran a front-page photo of a seemingly emaciated child who suffers from a rare genetic disorder that disrupts the absorption of essential nutrients under the headline, “Stop Starving Gaza’s Kids.”

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oren Marmorstein accused the paper of manipulation by concealing this context from its readers on its Saturday cover.

“@DailyMirror stop spreading Hamas propaganda!” the spokesman wrote on X.

The @DailyMirror manipulation on Gaza is being backlashed by X users: a Community Note saying they concealed important context from their readers about a child from Gaza.@DailyMirror stop spreading Hamas propaganda! pic.twitter.com/eYM7T1MXfS — Oren Marmorstein (@OrenMarmorstein) August 24, 2025

The “Daily Mirror” front page, Aug. 23, 2025.

Marmorstein noted that X users flagged the image with a community note stating that the child, Kareem Muammar, suffers from Fanconi syndrome, “a rare genetic disorder that affects the liver, kidneys and intestines” and harms nutrient absorption.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly denied allegations of starvation in Gaza, insisting that Israel allowed sufficient aid in throughout the war, while Hamas has disrupted the flow of and stolen supplies and the United Nations has failed to properly distribute them, leading to deprivation.

The pushback against the British outlet follows a string of similar cases in which images of Gazan children with chronic illnesses who appeared to be suffering from severe malnutrition have appeared on covers of newspapers around the globe.

The New York Times was widely criticized for running a front-page photo on July 25 of a “starving” Gaza boy who turned out to be suffering from cerebral palsy. The paper later buried a correction to the story.

Last week, international media outlets led by the BBC reported the death of a 20-year-old Gaza woman who was being treated in an Italian hospital, highlighting her malnutrition without mentioning her leukemia diagnosis.