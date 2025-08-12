Israeli deputy FM visits Nigeria amid diplomatic push in Africa

( Aug. 12, 2025 / JNS )

Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel visited the African country of Nigeria on Tuesday for talks on strengthening bilateral relations, in the latest Israeli diplomatic outreach to the continent.

The three-day trip marked the latest effort in a growing tug-of-war between supporters and opponents of the Jewish state in Africa. Countries led by South Africa have emerged as outspoken critics of Israel, while others maintain strong ties rooted in shared strategic interests and faith.

“At a time when Israel faces unprecedented security challenges, this dialogue provided an important opportunity to share our perspective on these threats with a nation that also knows the reality of fighting terrorism,” Haskel said. “Together, we can build on this understanding to deepen cooperation for the security and prosperity of both our nations.”

The West African country is the most populous nation in Africa and the world’s sixth most populous country, with a population of 230 million divided roughly in half between Muslims who live mostly in the north of the country and Christians who live in the south.

“Nigeria and Israel share common values and challenges and I am confident that by strengthening our cooperation especially in innovation and sustainable development we can build a future of peace and prosperity for our peoples,” Nigerian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu said in a statement.

JNS has learned that Haskel is also expected to visit South Sudan this week in the first official Israeli delegation to the country.

Outreach to Africa

During her African trip, Haskel visited an Israeli innovation center in the Nigerian capital of Abuja and also met with various Christian leaders in a country with an estimated 60 million pro-Israel Christian supporters.

A former global leader in the Knesset’s Christian Allies Caucus, Haskel has long emphasized the strategic value of religious diplomacy in Africa, where there are an estimated 600 million Christians, and has spearheaded Israel’s outreach to the continent in her role as Israel’s second highest diplomat earning her the connotation “the Golda of Africa.”

Earlier this year, the Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister visited the central African nation of Gabon to attend the inauguration of the country’s new president.

Last spring, Haskel made a 24-hour visit to Malawi, where she signed a bilateral agreement to bring in laborers from the southeast African country,

In another African visit, she traveled to Ghana to meet with its new president, John Mahama, and made a separate trip to Ethiopia.

Last year, Israel thwarted an effort by South Africa and Algeria to deprive it of observer status in the African Union, with the help of Israel’s African allies.

Israel has maintained strong ties with many African nations since 1958, when Foreign Minister Golda Meir visited the continent for the first time, paving the way for the establishment of MASHAV, Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation.