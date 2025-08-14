Israeli forces foil stabbing at Qalandiya crossing

( Aug. 14, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli security forces thwarted an attempted stabbing at the Qalandiya checkpoint in Judea and Samaria near Jerusalem early on Thursday morning, according to police.

The suspect, a Palestinian resident of Gaza in his 20s, approached the crossing on foot and aroused the suspicion of security forces.

“During the inspection, the suspect pulled out a knife. The forces acted quickly, overpowered him and arrested him,” police said, adding that no one had been injured during the incident.

On Wednesday, an off-duty Israel Defense Forces soldier and a civilian in Samaria were lightly wounded by stones hurled by Palestinians, the military said.

Separately on Wednesday, police arrested a man from the Judea and Samaria region in Ra’anana. The man is suspected of planning to carry out “security offenses,” police said.