More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Jewish Life

Chabad of South Korea completing construction of first-ever mikvah

Jewish women seeking ritual-bath services have thus far had to travel quite a distance, to China or Japan, to use a mikvah for family purity.

Feb. 13, 2019
The new Chabad House mikvah being built in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Chabad House, Seoul.
The new Chabad House mikvah being built in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Chabad House, Seoul.

Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries in Seoul, South Korea, are completing the first-ever mikvah built in the country.

Jewish women seeking ritual-bath services have thus far had to travel quite a distance—to China or Japan—to use a mikvah for Taharat Hamishpachah, or family purity according to Jewish law. The beach was also an option, though an awkward one.

The mikvah is constructed in the shape of a water drop that symbolizes the purity of the rainwater source of the mikvah. The walls and floor are made of wood in a modern design that hints at Korean and Asian tradition. The mikvah ceiling, shaped like a drop of water, was built using a 3D printer.

Rabbi Osher Litzman of Chabad in South Korea said: “We arrived 11 years ago, and it’s been our foremost goal to build a mikvah that will serve the Jews living here.”

“A lot of women wanted to move here after receiving offers from companies like Samsung, and when they heard there was no mikvah, they passed because the only other option was to fly to Japan or China,” which can be an arduous and expensive trip every month, said Litzman.

An estimated 500 to 1,000 Jews live in South Korea, most of whom are in the country for work purposes. The community has a rapid turnover and centers mainly around the local Chabad House. The mikvah is also geared for Jewish tourists as well.

“We serve every Jew who needs us. There’s a synagogue, and every Friday and Saturday, there are prayers, as well as a Shabbat meal, songs and stories—an atmosphere like that in a lot of communities all over the world. We also have a kosher food store with [kosher] wine and meat,” said the rabbi.

Work on the project began a year ago, and the building is slated to be finished in a few weeks.

Asia
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin