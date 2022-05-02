Erdoğan sends Herzog letter marking Israel Independence Day

Israeli President Isaac Herzog talked with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday when they exchanged pleasantries for mutual holidays, stated Herzog’s office.

At the start of their phone conversation, Herzog wished Erdoğan and the people of Turkey a happy Eid al-Fitr and thanked the Turkish president for his congratulatory letter on the occasion of the State of Israel’s 74th Independence Day (Yom Ha’azmaut), according to the statement.

“The two leaders discussed the importance of open and ongoing dialogue for the maintenance of calm and stability in the whole region, especially in present times,” continued the statement. “President Herzog thanked President Erdoğan for his greetings and noted that they must keep working in cooperation with each other for the benefit of both nations.”

In his letter to mark independence day, Erdoğan wrote: “On the occasion of the National Day of the State of Israel, I extend congratulation to Your Excellency and the people of Israel on behalf of my nation and myself. In the new period in our relations, heralded by Your Excellency’s visit to our country in March, I sincerely believe that the cooperation between our countries will develop in a way that serves our mutual national interests, as well as regional peace and stability.”

He concluded with wishes “for the health and happiness of Your Excellency, and the well-being and prosperity of the people of Israel.”