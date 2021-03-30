Erdoğan wishes ‘all Jews’ a happy Passover

This year, as every year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan extended to “all our Jewish citizens heartfelt greetings” for Passover, which he took care to mention was one of the most important holidays in the Jewish faith.

Erdoğan’s message, issued on Saturday, said that due to the country’s “legacy of respect and tolerance for religious faith, which stems from our ancient civilization,” it put great importance on religious worship and the traditions of members of all faiths—“because we have been living together in peace and harmony for centuries.”

The Turkish leader went on to say that Turkey’s “unity and solidarity” with all parts of its society were the most important guarantee that the country would remain peaceful, both now and in the future.

Erdoğan said that he wished “all Jews,” and especially Turkey’s Jewish citizens, a happy Passover and “good life.”

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.