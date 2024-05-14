Jewish population of Greater New York reaches 1.4 million

(May 14, 2024 / JNS)

Almost 1.4 million people in the Greater New York Area identified as Jewish in 2023, according to a study by UJA-Federation of New York.

The Jewish Community Study of New York 2023 covers the five boroughs of New York City (Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Staten Island), as well as Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties.

UJA said the eight-county New York area continues to be home to the greatest concentration of Jews in the United States, adding that the area has experienced “broad stability” in the number of Jewish adults and children for the past three decades.

Some 20% of New York Jews identified with the Reform movement, 19% said that they were Orthodox, 15% considered themselves Conservative Jews, and 47% did not identify with any Jewish religious denomination.

According to the UJA study, 37% of married couples involving Jews in the New York area are in a relationship with someone outside the Jewish people.

In 2023, an estimated 13,000 Jewish Holocaust survivors lived in the eight-county area, 92% of them lived in New York City. The largest number of survivors live in Brooklyn, accounting for 65% of the total.

“The 2023 Jewish Community Study of New York offers a comprehensive snapshot of our community,” said UJA CEO Eric S. Goldstein. “Particularly in this challenging moment, these insights will help guide funding decisions so we can reach people where they are and ensure the strength of our Jewish community and the institutions serving them.”