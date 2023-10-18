Biden’s visit to Israel: Collaboration or conflict?

In this episode of “Our Middle East: An Insider’s View,” Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs president Dan Diker speaks with David Wurmser, former senior adviser to former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney.

Wurmser dissects the current situation in Israel’s “Swords of Iron” operation in light of the geopolitical configuration of the United States’ mixed messages and therefore waning power in the Middle East together with its grasp for power in the region.

He emphasizes Israel’s role, where it must take the opportunity to recover from the shocking terrorist massacre that Hamas perpetrated on Oct. 7 to prove itself worthy of being the vanguard of Western democracies facing the religious and political extremism, expressed most powerfully in Iran’s unrelenting moves for regional hegemony.