Interview with Mike Pompeo | Global Perspectives Exclusive

Ellie Cohanim sits down this week with former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the Republican Jewish Coalition annual conference in Las Vegas to discuss why the United States should support Israel, the Iranian threat, the Biden administration’s foreign policy and more.

Watch it below and subscribe to the JNS YouTube channel.

It also airs on the Jewish Broadcasting Service (JBS).

About “Global Perspectives with Ellie Cohanim”:

“Global Perspectives” is Jewish News Syndicate’s newest production. Join former U.S. Deputy Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Anti-Semitism at the U.S. Department of State Ellie Cohanim, as she hosts some of the most important geopolitical conversations taking place in the Jewish world today. Cohanim, a sought-after speaker in her own right, interviews heads of state, policymakers, thought leaders and activists, in frank and open discussions.

These conversations provide key insights into critical and time-sensitive issues, including the Iranian nuclear threat, the rise of violent anti-Semitism, anti-Zionist activities, Christian and Muslim support for Israel, and the historic Abraham Accords.