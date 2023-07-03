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Jihad in Jenin: Is the Iranian regime encircling Tel Aviv?

Why has Israel started an operation in Jenin? Is Iran spreading its tentacles deep into Israel? “Our Middle East: An Insider’s View” host Dan Diker with guest Yoni Ben-Menachem, Ep. 15.

Jul. 3, 2023
Dan Diker, Khaled Abu Toameh

Jihad in Jenin: Is the Iranian regime encircling Tel Aviv?

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On this week’s “Our Middle East,” host Dan Diker speaks with Arab affairs expert Yoni Ben-Menachem for an inside perspective on the Israel Defense Forces’ current operation in Jenin. They talk about:

  • Iran’s goal in supporting various factions within and on the border of Israel;
  • What the IDF needs to do in order to be a successful operation;
  • The Palestinian Authority’s inability and unwillingness to fight terror within its midst;
  • The buildup of terrorist forces connected to Iran in the West Bank and how previous governments should have already acted against it.

“Our Middle East: An Insider’s View” airs live every Monday on JNS TV Youtube Channel, Facebook and Twitter at 1:30 PM EST/8:30 PM IST. You can also listen to the audio version here. A Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs podcast produced by JNS.

You can catch the audio version on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Dan Diker is the president of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs, a foreign policy expert and the former Secretary General of the World Jewish Congress.

Iran IDF Gaza Strip
Dan Diker
Dan Diker Dan Diker
Dan Diker is president of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs and the longtime director of its Counter-Political Warfare Project.
Khaled Abu Toameh
Khaled Abu Toameh is an award winning Arab and Palestinian Affairs journalist formerly with The Jerusalem Post. He is Senior Distinguished Fellow at the Gatestone Institute and a Fellow of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs.
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