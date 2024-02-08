Mayor of Efrat: The West Bank is a powder keg

JCPA president Dan Diker and Arab-Israeli journalist Khaled Abu Toameh speak with Efrat Mayor Oded Revivi about the Biden administration’s sanctioning of four “settlers” for violence against Palestinians.

They discuss the implications of such an act, and what it signals to Palestinian society and the region at large. They also talk about a major story not being focused on—the increase in violence and attempted attacks by Arabs against Jews living in Judea and Samaria.