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Palestinian reactions to Iranian missile attacks on Tel Aviv

WATCH: “Judeacation” with Josh Hasten

Mar. 9, 2026
Josh Hasten

Palestinian reactions to Iranian missile attacks on Tel Aviv

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Judeacation: Israel’s next battlefield may already be forming in Judea and Samaria, and Iran is quietly trying to light the fuse. In this episode, viewers get an inside look at an exclusive IDF briefing revealing how Iranian money, terror networks and incitement campaigns are converging to create a potential new front in Israel’s war, while the IDF races to dismantle terror hubs and prevent attacks before they happen. You’ll learn how over 200 terror suspects were arrested in just one week, why Israel sees Judea and Samaria as a strategic flashpoint during the Iran war and how propaganda, incitement and regional politics could shape the next stage of the conflict.

“Judeacation” takes viewers to the heart of Judea and Samaria, where history, faith and modern Israel meet. Hosted by JNS Middle East correspondent Josh Hasten, the series dispels myths and misconceptions about life in the region the world calls the “West Bank,” but which Jews know as the cradle of their civilization. Through on-the-ground reporting and candid conversations with residents, leaders and pioneers, “Judeacation” reveals the truth about the people who live and build in the heart of the Jewish homeland—a place where ancient history and contemporary Zionism intertwine.

Each episode offers a look at the realities of Israel’s heartland, countering media bias with firsthand stories of courage, community and connection to the land. Hasten explores topics ranging from security and sovereignty to faith, culture and innovation, spotlighting those shaping Israel’s future from its biblical core. As Hasten often reminds viewers, Jews are called Jews because they come from Judea. And “Judeacation” is where that story continues to unfold.

See more at: @JNS_TV and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
Josh Hasten
Josh Hasten Josh Hasten
Josh Hasten is a Middle East correspondent for JNS. He is co-host of the JNS podcast “Jerusalem Minute,” as well as the host of the JNS podcast “Judeacation.” He also hosts the weekly radio program “Israel Uncensored” on “The Land of Israel Radio Network.” An award-winning freelance journalist, he writes regularly for JNS and other publications. He is also a sought-after guest for television and radio interviews on current events in Israel, having appeared on CNN, BBC, Sky News, Fox, APTV, WABC, ILTV, i24News, and many others.
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