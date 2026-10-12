More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Harvard fired Jewish staffer after he took off for Rosh Hashanah, lawsuit alleges

Daniel Lilienthal’s supervisor is accused of telling him, “I don’t want you thinking you can just take off time whenever you want.”

Aaron Bandler
Harvard University, Cambridge
Harvard Yard at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., Nov. 9, 2019. Credit: Another Believer via Wikimedia Commons.
(Oct. 12, 2026 / JNS)

Harvard University discriminated against a Jewish employee by firing him after he took two days off work to observe Rosh Hashanah, according to a lawsuit filed on Friday.

The suit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleges that Daniel Lilienthal was terminated “abruptly” as associate director of finance and grants administration at Harvard’s public health school in October 2024.

He took off Oct. 3 and 4 that year, to observe the Jewish High Holidays, which his supervisor, Jackie Blake, executive director for finance, administration and information technology at the school’s Center for Biostatistics in AIDS Research, approved. And he told his team that he would be off those two days, according to the lawsuit.

While Lilienthal was celebrating the High Holidays, Blake expressed concern to Elissa Brennan, then the school’s human resources director, about Lilienthal’s performance despite not having shared any such concerns with Lilienthal, the suit alleges.

When he returned to work on Oct. 7, the next work day, he was told on a Zoom call, which was supposed to be about onboarding, that Blake had “serious concerns” about him. She also criticized his “productivity,” his “management style” and “taking time off,” the suit alleges.

“I don’t want you thinking you can just take off time whenever you want,” she allegedly told him. (JNS sought comment from Harvard.)

According to the suit, Lilienthal began the position on Sept. 23, 2024, and worked remotely from his home in New York. He also worked at Harvard from 2015 to 2023.

On the Zoom call, Blake also said that he hadn’t completed training sessions, even though she first told him about them right before he took off for the holiday, and she had said that they weren’t urgent, the lawsuit alleges.

On Oct. 16, 2024, Blake fired Lilienthal and told him in a video call he was not a “fit” for the job. Lilienthal asked if the firing was related to his performance and if he had done anything wrong, and she said “no,” according to the suit.

Between the Oct. 7 call and his firing on Oct. 16, Lilienthal had not received any negative feedback from Blake about his job performance, the suit alleges.

The next day, Brennan, then the school’s human resources director, told Lilienthal that he was fired for performance reasons, and he received a formal letter stating he was fired because he didn’t have the proper “skills or aptitudes,” the suit alleges.

Lilienthal wanted to appeal his termination and file a complaint with the school alleging that Jew-hatred was the basis for his firing, but Harvard wouldn’t let him do so, the lawsuit states.

The suit alleges that Harvard subjected Lilienthal to “unlawful discrimination based upon his religion and retaliated against him following his engagement in the protected activity of taking time off for religious observance as a religious accommodation,” in violation of Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act and New York state law.

Lilienthal has also suffered economic harm and emotional distress from his firing, according to the suit.

He is seeking monetary damages and a ruling barring Harvard from engaging in the alleged behavior moving forward.

In July 2025, Lilienthal filed a complaint to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission over the alleged discrimination, according to the suit. The lawsuit states that Lilienthal exhausted “all administrative remedies” with the commission before filing the suit.

Education Campus Antisemitism Legal Affairs
Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler is an award-winning national reporter at JNS based in Los Angeles. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, he worked for nearly eight years at the Jewish Journal, and before that, at the Daily Wire.
EXPLORE JNS
Staff at Crossfire World Outreach Ministries replace Oct. 7 memorial flags, Springfield, Ore., Oct. 7, 2026. Credit: Courtesy Crossfire World Outreach Ministries.
U.S. News
‘I’ve got more flags. Put them back up,’ says Oregon pastor after vandals destroy church’s Oct. 7 memorial with Israeli flags
“The Jews have moved their entire lives, and they finally have a homeland,” Pastor Aaron Taylor told JNS. “Let them be. There’s one Jewish country.”
October 12, 2026 07:17 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israeli security forces and first responders at the site of a blast in the Galilee Panhandle, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Magen David Adom.
Israel News
One killed, several wounded in Galilee Panhandle explosion
An initial review suggested that the explosion was “likely caused by an unexploded cluster munition belonging to Hezbollah that had remained in the area,” per the Israel Defense Forces.
October 12, 2026 09:05 AM
JNS Staff
Family members of released hostage Keith Siegel hold a press conference at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital), Feb. 3, 2025. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Feature
‘We’re lucky to be alive, and I’m grateful,’ former Hamas hostage Aviva Siegel tells JNS
“Captivity was too hard to handle, and every moment you didn’t know if it was going to get even worse,” she said.
Oct. 11, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Yair Golan
Israel News
Golan: Eliminating Khamenei in Iran war ‘was a mistake’
The Democrats Party chairman said that more extreme factions are now ruling over the Islamic Republic.
Oct. 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
16:48
Harvard fired Jewish staffer for taking off on Rosh Hashanah, lawsuit alleges
16:47
Bay Area district discriminated against Jewish, Israeli students, California probe finds
12:59
US, 28 other countries decry Iranian regime threats
12:48
Southern Pennsylvania Hillel gets almost $2 million endowment donation
11:21
Obama endorses El-Sayed for Senate in Michigan
11:11
Galilee explosion likely from Hezbollah cluster munition that hadn’t previously detonated, Israel says
10:31
In departure from norm, Israel letting soldiers deployed out of the country vote in ‘challenging’ environments
10:20
Katz confirms death of boy in Galilee Panhandle blast
10:05
IDF destroys terrorist tunnel network in Southern Lebanon
08:59
Israel demands Dutch city let Hapoel Beersheva fans attend Europa League match
08:53
Netanyahu’s office says PM updated on ‘severe incident’ in the north
08:46
Education Ministry aiding pupils, staff after northern border blast
08:44
IDF dispatches helicopters, troops after Galilee explosion
08:43
Paris urges Abbas to reverse Palestinian election postponement
08:31
IDF troops find M16 rifle hidden behind washing machine in Samaria
08:24
MDA: Some 10 wounded in Galilee Panhandle explosion
08:23
‘Dangerous territory': Herzog slams Europe, where Jewish life is contracting in fear
08:15
Israel Police: Several hurt in blast in northern Israel
08:07
Samaria: Two Palestinians arrested for attacking Jewish shepherd, 15
08:03
EU establishes new security mission to support Lebanese forces
07:45
IDF launches planned military exercise in the Western Galilee
07:22
Geert Wilders: ‘Jew haters rule’ the Netherlands
07:02
Israel, Albania sign expanded economic cooperation agreement
06:41
Bereaved Israelis run Chicago Marathon in memory of loved ones
06:22
Israeli cybersecurity startups raise nearly half of global funding in third quarter
06:01
Herzog: I’ll do ‘everything’ to prevent repeat elections
05:41
Hamas praises decision to award Pillay Nobel Peace Prize
05:22
Regavim urges Netanyahu to close French consulate in Jerusalem
05:02
US urges ‘extreme caution’ at Saudi airports following attacks
04:44
Israel: Abbas still ruling PA two decades into 4-year term
04:22
Iranian security official: US response to proposed deal ‘inadequate’
04:01
Yesha Council chief warns Supreme Court ruling could lead to another Oct. 7
03:39
Leiter praises Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders over Iron Dome interceptor production
03:22
Netanyahu demands criminal probe of soldiers in ‘NAZA’ film
03:12
IDF fires interceptor at suspicious target over Lebanon’s south
03:01
IDF: Hamas continues to operate within Gaza hospital
02:42
Waltz: Trump will end Iran’s nuclear weapons pursuit
02:19
IDF slays Hamas terror commander who led Oct. 7 Kissufim raid
02:01
Herzog wishes Pope Leo speedy recovery ahead of lung surgery
01:38
Netanyahu condemns deadly Houthi attack on Saudi airport
01:19
IDF fires interceptor at suspicious aerial target in Lebanon
00:07
Israeli embassy booklet challenging ‘genocide’ claim translated into Italian
14:09
2,000-year-old Hasmonean aqueduct section uncovered in Jerusalem
13:08
Belgian king reaffirms commitment to Jewish safety in meeting with Israeli envoy
12:07
US antisemitism envoy honors Israeli hero of flydubai hijacking attempt
11:06
Israeli envoy: PA election delay shows Canada’s recognition ‘was in vain’
10:05
Israeli judoka Raz Hershko wins bronze at world tournament
09:14
IDF, Shin Bet strike five Hamas terrorist sites across Gaza in 24 hours
08:59
Co-pilot terrorist on flydubai flight plotted to crash plane into Ben-Gurion Airport
08:49
Digging tools found in central Israel cave; IDF rules out tunnel
More Updates
JNS TV
Israeli Air Force jets strike Houthi military targets in Yemen, about 2,200 kilometers (1,350 miles) from Israel, during an operation that used more than 65 precision munitions guided by military intelligence, Sept. 25, 2025. Source: @IAFsite/X.
JNS TV / JLMinute
Trump weighs new Iran strikes as Houthis escalate attacks on Saudi Arabia
October 12, 2026 07:35 AM
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Robert Cherry. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
False assumptions about the 1948 war
Robert Cherry
Daniel S. Mariaschin. Credit: B’nai B’rith International.
Opinion
A book on anti-Zionism for anti-Zionists
Daniel S. Mariaschin