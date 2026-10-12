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‘Dangerous territory': Herzog slams Europe, where Jewish life is contracting in fear

“What we are seeing in Europe today is pure scapegoating. What we are seeing in Europe today is that blaming the Jews has become, once again, the default mode,” said the Israeli president.

JNS Staff
Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressing a visiting delegation of the Consistoire central israélite de France in Jerusalem on Oct. 11, 2026. Photo by Maayan Toaf/GPO.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressing a delegation of the Consistoire central israélite de France in Jerusalem on Oct. 11, 2026. Photo by Maayan Toaf/GPO.
(Oct. 12, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday criticized Europe for once again fostering an inhospitable environment for Jews, with communities shrinking amid fear and insecurity as Israel is scapegoated and portrayed as evil.

“In a Europe that not so long ago turned on its Jews and on itself, today Israel is demonized, while its Jewish communities contract in fear, forced—once again—into a defensive posture between two identities, and denied—once again—simple, safe belonging,” said Herzog.

“Disagreeing with Israel on its strategy or on its political venue is legitimate debate. Constructive disagreement in goodwill can serve the goals we share,” he continued. “But that is not what’s going on in Europe and in France. What we are seeing in Europe today is pure scapegoating. What we are seeing in Europe today is that blaming the Jews has become, once again, the default mode, the easiest solution, a cathartic and satisfying disguise for the anger and disappointment over Europe’s own failings and fears.

“This is dangerous territory. And it works against Europe’s own goals,” added Herzog.

The president made the remarks in Jerusalem to a visiting delegation from the Consistoire central israélite de France, the central religious institution of French Jewry. The delegation, led by Consistoire President Élie Korchia, included community leaders, public officials and France’s Chief Rabbi Haïm Korsia.

Herzog said any blanket rejection of Israel, efforts to isolate it and portray it as evil, and the failure to recognize the very real threats facing the country and its critical role in defending Europe against similar dangers amounted to a “grave error.”

“Calling for boycotts and sanctions is not simply morally wrong. It reflects a deep alienation from Europe’s own intellectual inheritance while speaking to the darkest shadows of its past,” he said.

“And let’s be clear: they serve no one. Boycotts and sanctions harm, first and foremost, the Palestinians, robbing them of jobs and income. At the same time, they absolve corrupt Hamas leadership of any responsibility for their rabid antisemitism or for their crimes against their own people,” he added.

Despite his criticism, Herzog expressed optimism about the future, calling for greater cooperation between Israel and France across a range of fields, and urged companies in both countries to deepen their collaboration.

“Across culture, academia and science, there is so much for us to exchange—so much goodness we can bring to the world. I believe in this with my whole heart,” he said.

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