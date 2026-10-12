More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Medical staff antisemitism flagged in UK

The Campaign Against Antisemitism identified five anti-Israel healthcare professionals, while a separate report details a BBC Arabic reporter’s posts about killers of Israelis.

Protesters against NHS cooperation with Israel's Planatir firm hold up a large banner outside their offices in Soho Square during a demonstration in London, England on October 1, 2026. Photo by Martin Pope/Getty Images.
Protesters against NHS cooperation with the U.S. Palantir firm hold up a large banner outside their offices in Soho Square during a demonstration in London, England on Oct. 1, 2026. Photo by Martin Pope/Getty Images.
(Oct. 12, 2026 / JNS)

The Campaign Against Antisemitism, a prominent watchdog group in the United Kingdom, has identified five healthcare professionals whose public statements it considers antisemitic or anti-Israel, according to a Daily Mail report published on Saturday.

The five individuals, whom the newspaper identified as current or former National Health Service employees, included midwife Fatimah Mohamied, who allegedly endorsed a post supporting Palestinian “resistance” on Oct. 7, 2023.

The Daily Mail reported that physician Dr. Abdelaal Ragheb Elfarra claimed Zionists control the media and the world; psychiatrist Dr. Ahmed Sewehli said regarding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “you need to be dead”; and emergency physician Dr. Nadeem Crowe described Israel as a “terrorist octopus.” Occupational therapist Zaida Akhtar allegedly shared a video appearing to encourage violence against Netanyahu’s son and a “false flag” claim about the Bondi Beach attack in Australia last year, the newspaper reported.

Separately, The Telegraph reported Saturday that BBC Arabic journalist Layla Bashar al-Kloub described Ahmad Jarrar and Omar Abu Leila as “martyrs” in social media posts in 2018 and 2019. Both had murdered Israeli civilians, according to the newspaper.

The allegations concerning the medical professionals follow a review published in June by John Mann, the British government’s independent adviser on antisemitism, which found “routine ostracism” of Jewish staff and patients within the NHS.

Jewish community representatives have warned that antisemitism in healthcare can affect patients at moments of particular vulnerability.

Karen Newman, a vice president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, described that concern during parliamentary testimony on May 14. She spoke about Jewish patients hesitating to request kosher meals after seeing a Palestinian badge on a nurse’s uniform.

“That is not a moment when you feel good asking for kosher meals,” she said.

Stephen Silverman, a Campaign Against Antisemitism representative, said in September: “The NHS touches us all at times in our life when we are the most vulnerable.” He warned that Jewish patients were concealing their identity for fear of unequal treatment or abuse when they most needed health care.

According to the Daily Mail, Elfarra said during a protest speech in a video dated April 1, 2025: “Zionists control the media. Zionists control the world.”

The newspaper also quoted him as saying: “We are the Nakba survivor. Is that similar to the Holocaust survivor? Yes,” and, “What Israel is doing in Gaza is not ethnic cleansing. It’s extermination.”

The Daily Mail reported that Elfarra posted a caricature in October 2023 showing Netanyahu wearing a bloodied apron and holding a knife over a sleeping child in a hospital bed.

In July 2024, he allegedly shared text describing the Rothschild family as the “wealthiest and influential family, believed to control all the world’s money.” The following month, he wrote, “Elon Musk is controlled by Zionists,” according to the newspaper.

The Daily Mail reported that Mohamied responded “Hell yeah” to a post asserting that “Palestinians have a right to resist their occupation” on Oct. 7, 2023, as Hamas terrorists were murdering civilians in Israel.

The newspaper also said it had seen a now-deleted January 2025 blog post in which Mohamied wrote: “The problem lies in using Jewish cultural safety as a smokescreen to propagate colonialism, occupation, apartheid, and genocide as somehow acceptable.”

“The problem here are the Zionist speakers you hold no qualm or shame to platform,” she added, according to the report.

Akhtar, who also uses the name Zee Zidane, allegedly shared a video appearing to encourage violence against Netanyahu’s son Avner, whom the newspaper described as having purchased a flat in Oxford while studying there.

“If you do see that face [...] Roadman, you know what to do. Sort out this waste,” the Daily Mail quotes the video as saying. The newspaper reported that Akhtar also referred to Avner as the “son of the devil.”

According to the report, Akhtar reposted material from former Irish MEP Mick Wallace depicting a U.S. delegate with devil horns and blood around her mouth performing a Nazi salute. Wallace’s accompanying text accused the United States of supporting the “Genocidal Zionist Settler Colonial Project in Palestine,” the newspaper reported.

Sewehli, a Manchester-based psychiatrist, replied to a Netanyahu post with the words, “You need to be dead,” according to the Daily Mail.

The newspaper reported that Crowe, a British-Jordanian physician, wrote in July 2025 that there was “no doubt” Israel was “a terrorist octopus with its head in Israel and tentacles far reaching into every continent.”

Crowe was suspended mid-shift from the Royal Free Hospital in August 2024 following a colleague’s complaint about his social media activity, according to the report. He is awaiting the outcome of an employment tribunal claim alleging discrimination and harassment by the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust and its responsible officer, Dr. Jane Hawdon, the newspaper said.

Crowe and Mohamied declined to comment to the Daily Mail. The newspaper reported that Mohamied denied wrongdoing and Crowe denied supporting Hamas. Both have brought claims against their former employers, according to the report.

The Daily Mail article included no responses from Akhtar, Elfarra or Sewehli.

Sewehli did not respond by publication time to a JNS request for comment. Birmingham Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust did not respond by press time to a JNS query about Akhtar’s reported affiliation with the organization.

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, where the Daily Mail identified Elfarra as working, told the newspaper that it investigates all allegations of inappropriate staff conduct. Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust declined to comment on Crowe’s ongoing legal case, the newspaper reported.

In its separate report, The Telegraph said al-Kloub had described Israel’s Jewish population as “terrorists” and, in 2021, asked Allah to “strengthen” Muna Hawwa, a Palestinian presenter at Al Jazeera.

According to The Telegraph, Hawwa had been disciplined by the broadcaster over a video questioning the Holocaust and asking how Zionists benefited from it. Hawwa has denied Holocaust denial, the newspaper reported.

Al-Kloub received a British Council award in April 2025 for her contribution to BBC Arabic’s Gaza coverage, according to The Telegraph.

A BBC spokesman told the newspaper: “We have made it clear that we take allegations of breaches of our social media guidance very seriously and we took urgent action to investigate.”

“We do not comment on individual staff,” the spokesman added.

The allegations add to scrutiny of the BBC’s coverage of Israel. Last year, the broadcaster acknowledged “serious failings” in the production of a Gaza documentary, as JNS reported.

An analysis released in 2024 alleged that the BBC breached its editorial guidelines more than 1,500 times during a four-month period after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led massacre, including by downplaying Hamas terrorism and presenting Israel as the aggressor, according to JNS.

United Kingdom Anti-Israel Bias
EXPLORE JNS
Hochul
U.S. News
Hochul says NY will join federal school-choice tax-credit program, which could direct more than $1.5 billion, including for yeshiva tuition
“For Jewish families, this means the chance to give their children an education rooted in who they are, without being priced out,” stated Sydney Altfield, of the Orthodox Union.
October 11, 2026 10:53 AM
Rikki Zagelbaum
Senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya delivers a speech during Friday prayers in Rafah, the southern Gaza Strip, June 12, 2015. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Israel News
Al-Hayya’s ‘turn will also come,’ Katz warns Hamas terror chief
The Israeli defense minister’s comment came two days after Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reportedly met with Khalil al-Hayya and other Hamas terrorists in Ankara.
October 12, 2026 02:59 AM
JNS Staff
Family members of released hostage Keith Siegel hold a press conference at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital), Feb. 3, 2025. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Feature
‘We’re lucky to be alive, and I’m grateful,’ former Hamas hostage Aviva Siegel tells JNS
“Captivity was too hard to handle, and every moment you didn’t know if it was going to get even worse,” she said.
Oct. 11, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Yair Golan
Israel News
Golan: Eliminating Khamenei in Iran war ‘was a mistake’
The Democrats Party chairman said that more extreme factions are now ruling over the Islamic Republic.
Oct. 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
Now
IDF: Hamas continues to operate within Gaza hospital
02:42
Waltz: Trump will end Iran’s nuclear weapons pursuit
02:19
IDF slays Hamas terror commander who led Oct. 7 Kissufim raid
02:01
Herzog wishes Pope Leo speedy recovery ahead of lung surgery
01:38
Netanyahu condemns deadly Houthi attack on Saudi airport
01:19
IDF fires interceptor at suspicious aerial target in Lebanon
00:07
Israeli embassy booklet challenging ‘genocide’ claim translated into Italian
14:09
2,000-year-old Hasmonean aqueduct section uncovered in Jerusalem
13:08
Belgian king reaffirms commitment to Jewish safety in meeting with Israeli envoy
12:07
US antisemitism envoy honors Israeli hero of flydubai hijacking attempt
11:06
Israeli envoy: PA election delay shows Canada’s recognition ‘was in vain’
10:05
Israeli judoka Raz Hershko wins bronze at world tournament
09:14
IDF, Shin Bet strike five Hamas terrorist sites across Gaza in 24 hours
08:59
Co-pilot terrorist on flydubai flight plotted to crash plane into Ben-Gurion Airport
08:49
Digging tools found in central Israel cave; IDF rules out tunnel
08:49
Arab Joint List offers support for government replacing Netanyahu
08:40
Israel opens first national defense pavilion at Morocco airshow
08:31
Mock bombs with Palestinian flags found in Binyamin region
08:21
Boy George to play two Tel Aviv shows after penning pro-Israel anthem
08:15
Katz vows to eliminate Hamas leader al-Hayya
08:03
Border Police arrest two Palestinians over stone-throwing attack that wounded officer
07:44
Samaria: Police probe report of sheep poisoned near al-Mughayyir
07:22
Israel denies German journalist work visa over push for sanctions
06:52
Netanyahu slams Nobel committee over Pillay award
06:34
Masked Palestinian arrested with knife, nail-filled glass
06:11
Mother of former hostage: Hamas captor said group was too weak to hold captives
05:51
Kushner marks first anniversary of Trump Gaza peace plan
05:33
Israel slays Gazan terrorists who participated in October 7 massacre
05:12
Israel Police: 17 Palestinians detained after illegally crossing security barrier near Hebron
04:53
Two BDS activists detained during Samaria olive harvest
04:32
Netanyahu congratulates Bolsonaro on first-round results
04:11
Rubio condemns Houthi strike on Riyadh airport that killed American
03:49
London police arrest 20 at anti-Israel march
03:28
Trump says US may join Saudi strikes against Houthis
03:10
IDF searches northern border after unidentified aerial object triggers sirens
02:48
Trump: Iran is ‘a lunatic country’
02:29
IDF: Hamas Nukhba terrorists, Islamic Jihad commander killed in past 24 hours
02:09
Israel offers assistance, extends sympathies to earthquake-stricken Panama
01:48
IDF kills Hamas, Islamic Jihad terrorists, destroys weapons sites in Gaza
01:38
IAF strikes Iranian-backed terrorist along Lebanon-Syria border
01:28
Abbas issues decree to postpone Palestinian election
01:18
Herzog sends letter to wounded flydubai captain who helped avert disaster
01:17
US military says it disabled ship in Gulf of Oman after ‘repeated’ warnings
08:18
Christian leaders from 123 countries visit Shiloh
08:05
IDF to launch Oct. 7 military honors review next week
07:45
British Airways to resume Tel Aviv flights on Oct. 25
07:34
Israel blasts decision to award Nobel Peace Prize to Navi Pillay
07:27
Palestinian Authority postpones first legislative elections in 20 years
07:07
Netanyahu invites Brazil’s Bolsonaro to visit Israel
06:53
UN Watch slams Nobel Peace Prize for Navi Pillay
More Updates
JNS TV
Representatives of nine Israeli political parties participated in the JNS-Yad L’Olim English-language election debate ahead of the Oct. 27 elections, Oct. 11, 2026. Credit: JNS.
Israeli Elections 2026
WATCH: Nine parties make their case in Israel’s English-language election debate
October 11, 2026 01:00 PM
COLUMNS
Joseph Milstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Selma Blair’s punishment by silence
Joseph Milstein
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Glocal Focus
Never forget. Never forgive.
Ben Cohen