Kobi Richter/TPS-IL

Israel
Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Defense and Security
Israeli Foreign Policy
Israeli Politics and Knesset
Israeli Elections 2026
Judea and Samaria
Gaza Strip
Israeli Society
Israel News
Co-pilot terrorist on flydubai flight plotted to crash plane into Ben-Gurion Airport
The Emirati attorney-general released new information concerning the midair attack, including that the Omani suspect had flown to Israel twice before.
Oct. 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Golan: Eliminating Khamenei in Iran war ‘was a mistake’
The Democrats Party chairman said that more extreme factions are now ruling over the Islamic Republic.
Oct. 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
IDF kills Hamas, Islamic Jihad terrorists, destroys weapons sites in Gaza
Recently, the terrorists intensified attacks on IDF troops, in systematic violation of the ceasefire agreement.
Oct. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Christian leaders from 123 countries gather at ancient Shiloh to stand with Israel
Friends of Zion founder Mike Evans says the summit aimed to counter antisemitism and the “big lie” that the Jewish people are alone.
Oct. 11, 2026
Josh Hasten
U.S.
U.S. Politics
U.S.-Israel Relations
U.S. Foreign Policy
U.S. Elections
Education
Congress
U.S. News
‘I’ve got more flags. Put them back up,’ says Oregon pastor after vandals destroy church’s Oct. 7 memorial with Israeli flags
“The Jews have moved their entire lives, and they finally have a homeland,” Pastor Aaron Taylor told JNS. “Let them be. There’s one Jewish country.”
Oct. 12, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
U.S. News
Harvard fired Jewish staffer after he took off for Rosh Hashanah, lawsuit alleges
Daniel Lilienthal’s supervisor is accused of telling him, “I don’t want you thinking you can just take off time whenever you want.”
Oct. 12, 2026
Aaron Bandler
U.S. News
Federal judge allows Israeli-American Pokémon player’s bias lawsuit to proceed
“Pokémon has a code of conduct that forbids discrimination by race, religion and national origin,” Mark Goldfeder of NJAC told JNS. “The court has now reminded it that Congress wrote one first.”
Oct. 12, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
U.S. News
Public Seattle district asked to probe if student groups took part in recent Oct. 7 protest with alleged ties to terror orgs
A spokesman for Seattle Central College told JNS that the public school “did not organize, sponsor or otherwise participate in the event.”
Oct. 12, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
World
United Nations
Middle East
Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia
Africa
Latin America
Canada
Australia
Iran
U.S. News
US military disabled ship in Gulf of Oman after ‘repeated’ warnings ignored, crew tried to run blockade
An American fighter jet hit the Panama-flagged vessel with a “precision munition, fully disabling its propulsion without harming the crew,” U.S. Central Command said.
Oct. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
‘Dangerous territory': Herzog slams Europe, where Jewish life is contracting in fear
“What we are seeing in Europe today is pure scapegoating. What we are seeing in Europe today is that blaming the Jews has become, once again, the default mode,” said the Israeli president.
Oct. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
Medical staff antisemitism flagged in UK
The Campaign Against Antisemitism identified five anti-Israel healthcare professionals, while a separate report details a BBC Arabic reporter’s posts about killers of Israelis.
Oct. 12, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Israel News
Colombia to open embassy in Jerusalem on Wednesday
The South American nation will be the 10th country to establish a diplomatic mission in Israel’s capital.
Oct. 11, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Analysis
Yaakov Lappin
Shimon Sherman
Analysis
Made in Israel:
‘
The laser beam disrupts the missile’s seeker head’
An Elbit representative tells JNS how the company’s C-MUSIC system shields airliners from heat-seeking missiles, as global demand grows
Oct. 8, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
Analysis
‘A sign of how much Israel has grown in strength’
A plan to establish Israeli defense production at a former Volkswagen plant marks a milestone for defense exports, former intelligence officer tells JNS.
Oct. 5, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
Analysis
UK leftist parties outdo each other’s anti-Israel policies
The Greens’ anti-Zionist resolution, following Labour’s shift against Jerusalem, sharpens debate over electoral gains and the risks to local Jews.
Oct. 6, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Analysis
The wall is cracking: Is Lebanon’s Shi’ite community turning on Hezbollah?
War fatigue, displacement and economic devastation are fueling unprecedented criticism, but frustration with the group has yet to become a viable challenge to the Hezbollah-Amal order.
Oct. 12, 2026
Jacques Neriah
Opinion
Jonathan S. Tobin
Alex Traiman
Fiamma Nirenstein
Ruthie Blum
Melanie Phillips
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Benjamin Kerstein
Ben Cohen
Mitchell Bard
Yisrael Medad
Editor-in-Chief
The foreign-policy establishment’s war on Israel finds a target
An aide to Ambassador Mike Huckabee is under attack from liberal media for being an obstacle to the effort to sabotage Trump and to reimpose Obama and Biden’s failed ideas.
October 12, 2026 09:45 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
Column
Noah and the lion
The world is sustained by people who keep showing up.
October 12, 2026 06:00 PM
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Opinion
Does the West need a Palestinian state?
The Palestinians do not fulfill any of the criteria for statehood, and their leadership has proven time and again that they don’t want one.
October 13, 2026 01:00 AM
Chaim Noll
CAMERA: Eye on the Media
News coverage of Oct. 7 anniversary proved business as usual
It prioritized politics and Palestinians over Israeli grief and commemoration.
October 12, 2026 05:00 PM
Jennifer Kouzi
JNS TV
The Quad
JLMinute
Israel Undiplomatic
Basic Law
The Meira K Show
Straight Up
TALX with Alex Traiman
Axis of Truth
Standpoint
Think Twice
Our Middle East
Judeacation
JNS TV / JLMinute
Trump weighs new Iran strikes as Houthis escalate attacks on Saudi Arabia
Oct. 12, 2026
Alex Traiman
,
Josh Hasten
JNS TV / Straight Up
The terror that targeted Israel is now threatening the West
Oct. 11, 2026
Daniel Seaman
JNS TV / Basic Law
Has Israel’s legal system failed to protect it since Oct. 7?
Oct. 11, 2026
Aylana Meisel
JNS TV / The Meira K Show
Arab states secretly turn to Israel for help against Iran
Oct. 11, 2026
Meira K
Jewish Life
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish Education
Jewish Organizations
Opinion
A book on anti-Zionism for anti-Zionists
The New York Public Library chose to host a man who demonizes Zionism and Israel.
Oct. 10, 2026
Daniel S. Mariaschin
U.S. News
Hochul says NY will join federal school-choice tax-credit program, which could direct more than $1.5 billion, including for yeshiva tuition
“I believe it is a potential game changer for our system,” Rabbi Binyamin Krauss, principal of SAR Academy in Riverdale, told JNS. “This is a huge win for New York.”
Oct. 11, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Opinion
Mamdani wants two kinds of Jews
Unity is the only answer to our enemies’ efforts to divide the community.
Oct. 8, 2026
Rabbi Steven Burg
Opinion
Selma Blair’s punishment by silence
The actress wrote something indefensible and said so. By her account, the people who owed her a phone call said nothing at all.
Oct. 9, 2026
Joseph Milstein
Antisemitism
Hate Crimes
Anti-Israel Bias
Campus Antisemitism
Holocaust
BDS Movement
Legal Affairs
Media
U.S. News
Non-Jewish University of New Mexico student ‘little rattled’ but not discouraged, after students trample his Oct. 7 memorial
“We tried to make it clear to them that this is a memorial that was built for those who died in a horrible terrorist attack,” Lawrence Puccini told JNS.
Oct. 9, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
World News
‘Dangerous territory': Herzog slams Europe, where Jewish life is contracting in fear
“What we are seeing in Europe today is pure scapegoating. What we are seeing in Europe today is that blaming the Jews has become, once again, the default mode,” said the Israeli president.
Oct. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
Medical staff antisemitism flagged in UK
The Campaign Against Antisemitism identified five anti-Israel healthcare professionals, while a separate report details a BBC Arabic reporter’s posts about killers of Israelis.
Oct. 12, 2026
Canaan Lidor
U.S. News
Wisconsin Green Party candidate arrested after tirade against Israeli father
Matthew Arndt was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct as a hate crime for allegedly confronting the Israeli, who had an anti-Hamas bumper sticker on his car.
Oct. 9, 2026
Rebecca Szlechter
Features
Special Series
Israeli Society
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Archaeology
Arts and Entertainment
Sports
Feature
The unusual immigrant
A 28-year-old Turkish Muslim student who became a vocal defender of Israel after the Oct. 7 attack has been granted asylum in the Jewish state.
Oct. 12, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Feature
‘We’re lucky to be alive, and I’m grateful,’ former Hamas hostage Aviva Siegel tells JNS
“Captivity was too hard to handle, and every moment you didn’t know if it was going to get even worse,” she said.
Oct. 11, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Feature
‘My turn has come': Kfar Aza survivors honor Maglan commander who gave his life to save them
Three years after the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre, the families of Capt. Elay Adany and those he helped rescue remain bound by his final acts of courage.
Oct. 6, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Feature
‘I’m here, I’m alive—and it’s the most important thing in the world,’ former Hamas hostage tells JNS
Luis Har was freed from captivity in Gaza in a daring Israeli military operation 129 days after he was abducted during the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.
Oct. 6, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Culture
Arts and Entertainment
Business and Economy
Religion
Science and Technology
Sports
Agriculture
Food and Drink
Archaeology
Obituaries
U.S. News
NYC public school suddenly ended longstanding rental of Reform synagogue for graduation ‘because of Israel’
Rabbi Rachel Timoner, of Congregation Beth Elohim, told JNS that there ought to be a conversation “to break down assumptions.”
Oct. 2, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Opinion
‘NAZA’ and Nazi take the stand
How a record-breaking standing ovation at a Venice film festival became a loyalty ritual—and put the “bad Jew” back in the ghetto.
Oct. 2, 2026
Andrew Abrahams
U.S. News
Jewish USPS official glad to preside over first-day-of-issue event for ‘beautiful’ Chanukah stamp
“I’m very excited to be able to participate in a stamp dedication that is something that is representative of a joyous, celebratory Jewish tradition,” Carrie Rieger Brownlie told JNS.
Sept. 29, 2026
Menachem Wecker
Opinion
Is Europe waking up?
The continent’s rediscovered sense of vulnerability could change how it sees Israel.
Sept. 30, 2026
Dov Maimon
The Wire
Newsletter
Republish JNS Content
App
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U.S.
World
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Republish JNS Content
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Co-pilot terrorist on flydubai flight plotted to crash plane into Ben-Gurion Airport
The Emirati attorney-general released new information concerning the midair attack, including that the Omani suspect had flown to Israel twice before.
Oct. 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Golan: Eliminating Khamenei in Iran war ‘was a mistake’
The Democrats Party chairman said that more extreme factions are now ruling over the Islamic Republic.
Oct. 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
IDF kills Hamas, Islamic Jihad terrorists, destroys weapons sites in Gaza
Recently, the terrorists intensified attacks on IDF troops, in systematic violation of the ceasefire agreement.
Oct. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel News
Christian leaders from 123 countries gather at ancient Shiloh to stand with Israel
Friends of Zion founder Mike Evans says the summit aimed to counter antisemitism and the “big lie” that the Jewish people are alone.
Oct. 11, 2026
Josh Hasten
U.S.
U.S. Politics
U.S.-Israel Relations
U.S. Foreign Policy
U.S. Elections
Education
Congress
U.S. News
‘I’ve got more flags. Put them back up,’ says Oregon pastor after vandals destroy church’s Oct. 7 memorial with Israeli flags
“The Jews have moved their entire lives, and they finally have a homeland,” Pastor Aaron Taylor told JNS. “Let them be. There’s one Jewish country.”
Oct. 12, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
U.S. News
Harvard fired Jewish staffer after he took off for Rosh Hashanah, lawsuit alleges
Daniel Lilienthal’s supervisor is accused of telling him, “I don’t want you thinking you can just take off time whenever you want.”
Oct. 12, 2026
Aaron Bandler
U.S. News
Federal judge allows Israeli-American Pokémon player’s bias lawsuit to proceed
“Pokémon has a code of conduct that forbids discrimination by race, religion and national origin,” Mark Goldfeder of NJAC told JNS. “The court has now reminded it that Congress wrote one first.”
Oct. 12, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
U.S. News
Public Seattle district asked to probe if student groups took part in recent Oct. 7 protest with alleged ties to terror orgs
A spokesman for Seattle Central College told JNS that the public school “did not organize, sponsor or otherwise participate in the event.”
Oct. 12, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
World
United Nations
Middle East
Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia
Africa
Latin America
Canada
Australia
Iran
U.S. News
US military disabled ship in Gulf of Oman after ‘repeated’ warnings ignored, crew tried to run blockade
An American fighter jet hit the Panama-flagged vessel with a “precision munition, fully disabling its propulsion without harming the crew,” U.S. Central Command said.
Oct. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
‘Dangerous territory': Herzog slams Europe, where Jewish life is contracting in fear
“What we are seeing in Europe today is pure scapegoating. What we are seeing in Europe today is that blaming the Jews has become, once again, the default mode,” said the Israeli president.
Oct. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
Medical staff antisemitism flagged in UK
The Campaign Against Antisemitism identified five anti-Israel healthcare professionals, while a separate report details a BBC Arabic reporter’s posts about killers of Israelis.
Oct. 12, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Israel News
Colombia to open embassy in Jerusalem on Wednesday
The South American nation will be the 10th country to establish a diplomatic mission in Israel’s capital.
Oct. 11, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Analysis
Yaakov Lappin
Shimon Sherman
Analysis
Made in Israel:
‘
The laser beam disrupts the missile’s seeker head’
An Elbit representative tells JNS how the company’s C-MUSIC system shields airliners from heat-seeking missiles, as global demand grows
Oct. 8, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
Analysis
‘A sign of how much Israel has grown in strength’
A plan to establish Israeli defense production at a former Volkswagen plant marks a milestone for defense exports, former intelligence officer tells JNS.
Oct. 5, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
Analysis
UK leftist parties outdo each other’s anti-Israel policies
The Greens’ anti-Zionist resolution, following Labour’s shift against Jerusalem, sharpens debate over electoral gains and the risks to local Jews.
Oct. 6, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Analysis
The wall is cracking: Is Lebanon’s Shi’ite community turning on Hezbollah?
War fatigue, displacement and economic devastation are fueling unprecedented criticism, but frustration with the group has yet to become a viable challenge to the Hezbollah-Amal order.
Oct. 12, 2026
Jacques Neriah
Opinion
Jonathan S. Tobin
Alex Traiman
Fiamma Nirenstein
Ruthie Blum
Melanie Phillips
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Benjamin Kerstein
Ben Cohen
Mitchell Bard
Yisrael Medad
Editor-in-Chief
The foreign-policy establishment’s war on Israel finds a target
An aide to Ambassador Mike Huckabee is under attack from liberal media for being an obstacle to the effort to sabotage Trump and to reimpose Obama and Biden’s failed ideas.
October 12, 2026 09:45 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
Column
Noah and the lion
The world is sustained by people who keep showing up.
October 12, 2026 06:00 PM
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Opinion
Does the West need a Palestinian state?
The Palestinians do not fulfill any of the criteria for statehood, and their leadership has proven time and again that they don’t want one.
October 13, 2026 01:00 AM
Chaim Noll
CAMERA: Eye on the Media
News coverage of Oct. 7 anniversary proved business as usual
It prioritized politics and Palestinians over Israeli grief and commemoration.
October 12, 2026 05:00 PM
Jennifer Kouzi
JNS TV
The Quad
JLMinute
Israel Undiplomatic
Basic Law
The Meira K Show
Straight Up
TALX with Alex Traiman
Axis of Truth
Standpoint
Think Twice
Our Middle East
Judeacation
JNS TV / JLMinute
Trump weighs new Iran strikes as Houthis escalate attacks on Saudi Arabia
Oct. 12, 2026
Alex Traiman
,
Josh Hasten
JNS TV / Straight Up
The terror that targeted Israel is now threatening the West
Oct. 11, 2026
Daniel Seaman
JNS TV / Basic Law
Has Israel’s legal system failed to protect it since Oct. 7?
Oct. 11, 2026
Aylana Meisel
JNS TV / The Meira K Show
Arab states secretly turn to Israel for help against Iran
Oct. 11, 2026
Meira K
Jewish Life
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish Education
Jewish Organizations
Opinion
A book on anti-Zionism for anti-Zionists
The New York Public Library chose to host a man who demonizes Zionism and Israel.
Oct. 10, 2026
Daniel S. Mariaschin
U.S. News
Hochul says NY will join federal school-choice tax-credit program, which could direct more than $1.5 billion, including for yeshiva tuition
“I believe it is a potential game changer for our system,” Rabbi Binyamin Krauss, principal of SAR Academy in Riverdale, told JNS. “This is a huge win for New York.”
Oct. 11, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Opinion
Mamdani wants two kinds of Jews
Unity is the only answer to our enemies’ efforts to divide the community.
Oct. 8, 2026
Rabbi Steven Burg
Opinion
Selma Blair’s punishment by silence
The actress wrote something indefensible and said so. By her account, the people who owed her a phone call said nothing at all.
Oct. 9, 2026
Joseph Milstein
Antisemitism
Hate Crimes
Anti-Israel Bias
Campus Antisemitism
Holocaust
BDS Movement
Legal Affairs
Media
U.S. News
Non-Jewish University of New Mexico student ‘little rattled’ but not discouraged, after students trample his Oct. 7 memorial
“We tried to make it clear to them that this is a memorial that was built for those who died in a horrible terrorist attack,” Lawrence Puccini told JNS.
Oct. 9, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
World News
‘Dangerous territory': Herzog slams Europe, where Jewish life is contracting in fear
“What we are seeing in Europe today is pure scapegoating. What we are seeing in Europe today is that blaming the Jews has become, once again, the default mode,” said the Israeli president.
Oct. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
World News
Medical staff antisemitism flagged in UK
The Campaign Against Antisemitism identified five anti-Israel healthcare professionals, while a separate report details a BBC Arabic reporter’s posts about killers of Israelis.
Oct. 12, 2026
Canaan Lidor
U.S. News
Wisconsin Green Party candidate arrested after tirade against Israeli father
Matthew Arndt was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct as a hate crime for allegedly confronting the Israeli, who had an anti-Hamas bumper sticker on his car.
Oct. 9, 2026
Rebecca Szlechter
Features
Special Series
Israeli Society
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Archaeology
Arts and Entertainment
Sports
Feature
The unusual immigrant
A 28-year-old Turkish Muslim student who became a vocal defender of Israel after the Oct. 7 attack has been granted asylum in the Jewish state.
Oct. 12, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Feature
‘We’re lucky to be alive, and I’m grateful,’ former Hamas hostage Aviva Siegel tells JNS
“Captivity was too hard to handle, and every moment you didn’t know if it was going to get even worse,” she said.
Oct. 11, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Feature
‘My turn has come': Kfar Aza survivors honor Maglan commander who gave his life to save them
Three years after the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre, the families of Capt. Elay Adany and those he helped rescue remain bound by his final acts of courage.
Oct. 6, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Feature
‘I’m here, I’m alive—and it’s the most important thing in the world,’ former Hamas hostage tells JNS
Luis Har was freed from captivity in Gaza in a daring Israeli military operation 129 days after he was abducted during the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.
Oct. 6, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Culture
Arts and Entertainment
Business and Economy
Religion
Science and Technology
Sports
Agriculture
Food and Drink
Archaeology
Obituaries
U.S. News
NYC public school suddenly ended longstanding rental of Reform synagogue for graduation ‘because of Israel’
Rabbi Rachel Timoner, of Congregation Beth Elohim, told JNS that there ought to be a conversation “to break down assumptions.”
Oct. 2, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Opinion
‘NAZA’ and Nazi take the stand
How a record-breaking standing ovation at a Venice film festival became a loyalty ritual—and put the “bad Jew” back in the ghetto.
Oct. 2, 2026
Andrew Abrahams
U.S. News
Jewish USPS official glad to preside over first-day-of-issue event for ‘beautiful’ Chanukah stamp
“I’m very excited to be able to participate in a stamp dedication that is something that is representative of a joyous, celebratory Jewish tradition,” Carrie Rieger Brownlie told JNS.
Sept. 29, 2026
Menachem Wecker
Opinion
Is Europe waking up?
The continent’s rediscovered sense of vulnerability could change how it sees Israel.
Sept. 30, 2026
Dov Maimon
The Wire
Newsletter
Republish JNS Content
App
Israel
U.S.
World
Analysis
Opinion
JNS TV
Jewish Life
Antisemitism
Features
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The Wire
Newsletter
Republish JNS Content
App
More
Israel
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