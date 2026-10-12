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JNS TV   JLMinute

Trump weighs new Iran strikes as Houthis escalate attacks on Saudi Arabia

Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
(Oct. 12, 2026 / JNS)

“Jerusalem Minute” is your JNS weekly news briefing filmed in the JNS Media Hub in Jerusalem, the heart of where some of Israel’s biggest stories unfold. Hosted by Alex Traiman, JNS CEO and Jerusalem bureau chief, and Middle East correspondent Josh Hasten, the show delivers sharp, real-time analysis on the events shaping Israel and the Middle East. From Gaza to Lebanon to Iran’s regional aggression, U.S.-Israel diplomacy and domestic political turmoil, “Jerusalem Minute” offers an up-to-the-minute picture of what’s happening and why it matters.

Bring an understanding of the history of the Middle East and insider perspectives, Traiman and Hasten unpack Israel’s most urgent developments. Each episode connects breaking news to the broader geopolitical landscape—examining how global decisions, regional tensions and media narratives impact Israel’s security and diplomacy. For anyone seeking a credible, fast-moving analysis of Israel news and Middle East affairs, “Jerusalem Minute” delivers context and clarity you won’t find anywhere else.

See more at: @JNS_TV and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

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Alex Traiman
Alex Traiman Alex Traiman
Alex Traiman is the CEO and Jerusalem bureau chief of the Jerusalem News Syndicate (JNS) and host of “Jerusalem Minute.” A seasoned Israeli journalist, documentary filmmaker and startup consultant, he is an expert on Israeli politics and U.S.-Israel relations. He has interviewed top political figures, including Israeli leaders, U.S. senators and national security officials with insights featured on major networks like BBC, Bloomberg, CBS, NBC, Fox and Newsmax. A former NCAA champion fencer and Yeshiva University Sports Hall of Fame member, he made aliyah in 2004, and lives in Jerusalem with his wife and five children.
Josh Hasten
Josh Hasten Josh Hasten
Josh Hasten is a Middle East correspondent for JNS. He is co-host of the JNS podcast “Jerusalem Minute,” as well as the host of the JNS podcast “Judeacation.” He also hosts the weekly radio program “Israel Uncensored” on “The Land of Israel Radio Network.” An award-winning freelance journalist, he writes regularly for JNS and other publications. He is also a sought-after guest for television and radio interviews on current events in Israel, having appeared on CNN, BBC, Sky News, Fox, APTV, WABC, ILTV, i24News, and many others.
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