Kyiv declares Rabbi Nachman tomb a heritage site

( July 24, 2025 / JNS)

The Ukrainian government announced on Wednesday the recognition of the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov in Uman as a national heritage site, a decision that is expected to lead to increased security at the site for the safety of Jewish worshippers.

The decision on the matter was made in recent days and was announced during Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar’s visit to the European nation.

“I want to thank you for recognizing the site in Uman, the resting place of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, as a heritage site,” Sa’ar said on Wednesday during a joint press conference in Kyiv with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha.

“Both Ukraine and Israel are going through difficult times, but our countries are strong, and the friendship between us is steadfast. We will continue to deepen it and support one another. I thank you for your hospitality. I look forward to building a better future for our children. And I invite you and hope to soon host you in Jerusalem, our eternal capital,” the Israeli minister said.

Sa’ar also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, during the most senior Israeli diplomatic visit to Ukraine since early 2023.

“We discussed the importance of tightening bilateral relations between our nations, the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East, with an emphasis on Iran,” Sa’ar wrote on X about the meeting, which he said was “good and friendly.”

Ukrainian-Israeli relations have seen tensions mount since February 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine. Israel condemned the invasion but has neither matched the passionate expressions of support for Ukraine by other Western countries nor followed their example in sending weapons to Ukraine.

Russia has maintained a significant albeit reduced military presence in Syria, where Israel repeatedly acted militarily, going after terrorists and weapons shipments. Although Moscow has also been a key supplier of arms to Iran, Israel has no interest in antagonizing Russia.

Uman, located some 125 miles south of Kyiv, has become in recent years a popular destination of pilgrimage for tens of thousands of observant Jews, mostly Haredim, who make the journey to pray at the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, an 18th-century luminary who founded the Breslov Chassidic movement.

The pilgrimage takes place annually around Rosh Hashanah.

Despite official warnings urging travelers not travel to Uman last year due to the Russo-Ukraine War, tens of thousands of Israelis flocked to the tomb in October 2024.

Citing officials, the Associated Press reported that 35,000 pilgrims had traveled to Uman, the same number as in previous years.