‘Israel has lost one of its greatest friends': Netanyahu mourns Lindsey Graham

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he and his wife Sara Netanyahu “grieve with the American people over the loss of our dear friend, Senator Lindsey Graham.”

“In our recent meeting, I said, ‘Lindsey is a great friend of Israel and a cherished friend of mine. We have no better friend than Lindsey.’ Lindsey understood that the security of Israel and America are inseparable. He devoted his life to defending America, strengthening our alliance and standing up for the free world,” continued the statement.

“Israel has lost one of its greatest friends. America has lost a great patriot. I have lost a beloved friend,” said the premier.

“Our hearts are with Lindsey’s family and with the American people at this difficult time. May his values and initiatives continue to guide us toward victory and peace, and may his memory forever be a blessing,” the statement concluded.

Graham (R-S.C.) died on Saturday following a “brief and sudden illness,” his office announced early on Sunday.

“On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness. Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period,” according to the statement.

Graham, 71, was serving his fourth term. He had held the seat since Jan. 3, 2003, and his current term was set to expire in January 2027.

Last month, Graham won the Republican primary after receiving U.S. President Donald Trump’s endorsement, positioning him for a fifth Senate term in November.