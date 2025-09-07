Nefesh B’Nefesh opens home for National Service volunteers from abroad

( Sept. 7, 2025 / JNS )

Nefesh B’Nefesh, the nonprofit that promotes and facilitates aliyah from the United States and Canada, on Sunday celebrated the opening of a state-of-the-art housing complex in the heart of Jerusalem designed for National Service (Sherut Leumi) volunteers.

Named the Nefesh B’Nefesh Bnot Sherut Bodedot Residence, it said in a press release, “This innovative project marks a revolutionary step forward in providing enhanced comfort and care for ‘Lone Bnot Sherut’ in partnership with the main National Service organizations, including Bat Ami, The Israel Volunteer Association, Aminadav, Shilo and Shlomit.”

“Lone Bnot Sherut” are young women without immediate family in Israel who volunteer for National Service. Currently, more than 200 young women from around the world are serving as Lone Bnot Sherut, contributing to Israeli society, volunteering in a variety of roles within government offices, national institutions, hospitals, nonprofits and more, Nefesh said.

The residence is now home to 95 Lone Bnot Sherut, who have already begun settling into their new apartments. It offers 50 beautifully furnished apartments with modern appliances and secure entry. Residents benefit from on-site guidance by dedicated in-house staff, as well as amenities such as a gym, lounge and laundry facilities, creating what Nefesh called “a true home away from home.”

Nefesh stressed that it is more than just a residence, providing a close community and featuring spiritual and social enrichment, including weekly Torah lessons, extracurricular activities, educational trips, Shabbat and holiday arrangements as well as a comprehensive Hebrew integration program.

“This new initiative is intended to accompany, support, and empower these young women as they give back to the country through their National Service,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, co-founder and executive director of Nefesh B’Nefesh. “The Nefesh B’Nefesh Bnot Sherut Residence is more than just a place to live; it’s a place to thrive. We are thrilled to provide a nurturing and inspiring environment where these young women can grow spiritually, emotionally, and communally while helping serve our country.”

Reuven Pinsky, director general of the National Civilian Service Authority, addressed the Lone Bnot Sherut, saying, “I feel your Zionist spirit. You left your homes and families overseas and came to serve the State of Israel. It is both inspiring and heartwarming. I hope that you will be able to help the Jewish nation in your new roles, and that we will all merit good news and wishes this coming year.”

‘Bnot Sherut Bodedot’ hold up signs showing the country from which they came to Israel, Sept. 7, 2025. Photo by Yonit Schiller.

“Aliyah to Israel is the soul and core reason for the existence of Zionism, said National Missions Minister Orit Strock. “Every Jew who leaves their home in exile and makes aliyah says they want to be part of the wonderful chapter in the history of their people, the part relating to the ingathering of the exiles and our national development.”

“The residence is giving me a sense of community by making me feel more integrated into both my service and Israeli society,” said Molly Heifetz, a Lone Bat Sherut from Chicago who is volunteering with United Hatzalah.

“Move-in day was crazy, but the apartments are beyond beautiful, and I feel very privileged,” added Malia Isacowitz, a Lone Bat Sherut from Australia who is volunteering at Shaare Zedek Medical Center. “I’ve already made friends here at the residence, and now I have friends from around the world.”