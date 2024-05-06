Netanyahu: ‘Hamas is the one that sabotages any deal’

(May 6, 2024 / JNS)

The New York Times report citing an anonymous Israeli official as stating that Benjamin Netanyahu sabotaged a potential truce deal with Hamas is “a complete lie and a deliberate deception of the public,” the Prime Minister’s Office said on Monday.

“Hamas is the one that sabotages any deal by not moving one millimeter from its extreme demands that no Israeli government could accept, first and foremost that Israel withdraw from Gaza and end the war,” the statement read.

According to the Times report, an Israeli official, believed to be Netanyahu himself, released two statements on Saturday reiterating that there would be no hostage deal that would include ending the war, allegedly causing Hamas to harden its position.