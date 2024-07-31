JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael at War

Netanyahu: IDF will settle score with anyone who threatens our existence

The prime minister in his address to the nation did not mention the death in Iran of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a memorial ceremony for "Operation Protective Edge" at the National Hall For Israel's Fallen at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, July 16, 2024. Photo by Shalev Shalom/POOL.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a memorial ceremony for "Operation Protective Edge" at the National Hall For Israel's Fallen at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, July 16, 2024. Photo by Shalev Shalom/POOL.
Edit
(July 31, 2024 / JNS)

Just as the Israel Defense Forces settled the score with Fuad Shukr, the Jewish state will not hesitate to take out anyone who dares threaten its existence, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned in his first public remarks since the killing of the top Hezbollah commander.

In a primetime address to the nation on Wednesday night, the Israeli premier again reiterated that Jerusalem is fighting an existential war against Iran’s “axis of evil,” which includes Hezbollah and Hamas.

“Yesterday, we attacked Fuad Shkur, the chief of staff of Hezbollah,” Netanyahu said, emphasizing that the terrorist commander was the one who ordered Saturday’s “massacre of our dear boys and girls in Majdal Shams.”

Hezbollah’s No. 2 “was responsible for the unceasing assault against our citizens in the northern communities over nine months of war. He was one of the most wanted terrorists in the world. The US put a $5 million bounty on his head, and for good reason. He was involved in the murder of 241 American soldiers and 58 French soldiers in Beirut in 1983,” the prime minister continued.

Netanyahu in his approximately five-minute speech did not mention the death of Hamas “political” leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in a targeted killing attributed to Israel early Wednesday morning while visiting Tehran.

The Israeli leader did note that the Jewish state dealt “crushing blows” against Iran’s terrorist proxies in the region in recent days.

“For months, there has been no week in which they have not told us—at home and abroad—to end the war. But I did not give in to these voices then, and I will not give in to these voices today either,” he vowed.

Israel has “challenging days” ahead as Hezbollah and Iran have threatened to avenge the death of the terrorist leaders, Netanyahu said.

“We are prepared for any scenario and we will stand united and determined against any threat. Israel will exact a very heavy price for aggression against us from whatever quarter,” the premier vowed.

A strike by the Israeli Air Force in Beirut on Tuesday killed Shukr, a top Hezbollah commander responsible for Saturday’s rocket barrage that killed 12 children in the Golan Heights town of Majdal Shams, as well as a 1983 bombing that killed more than 300 U.S. and French troops in Beirut.

Hours later, Haniyeh died when a missile hit his Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps guest house in Tehran. An Iranian source told Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen, which is close to Hezbollah, that the strike “was carried out using a missile launched from country to country, not from within Iran.”

The Israeli government has yet to comment on the incident.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war. JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you. The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support? Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates