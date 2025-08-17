Netanyahu says protests harden Hamas, distance hostage release

( Aug. 17, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized nationwide anti-government demonstrations on Sunday, saying at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting that the results are the opposite of what they claim to want.

“Those who today call for ending the war without defeating Hamas are not only hardening Hamas’s position and distancing the release of our hostages, they are also ensuring that the horrors of Oct. 7 will repeat themselves, and that we will be forced to fight a never-ending war,” Netanyahu said.

“Therefore, to advance the release of our hostages and to ensure that Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel, we must finish the job and defeat Hamas,” the prime minister continued.

“This is exactly the decision the Cabinet adopted last week. We are determined to carry it out, and I express my support for the IDF, the security forces and the citizens of Israel. Together we have achieved tremendous accomplishments against our enemies on all fronts. Together we are fighting, and with God’s help, together we will complete the victory and end the war,” he said.

Netanyahu also mentioned recent activities in the multi-front war Jerusalem is waging against Iran and its regional terrorist proxies.

“In the last 24 hours, the Navy struck power stations in Yemen; IDF soldiers struck in Zeitoun [in Gaza City] and eliminated dozens of terrorists in the Gaza Strip. The Air Force struck senior Hezbollah operatives and launcher sites in Lebanon,” the prime minister said, stressing that Israeli military action in Lebanon is in accordance with the ceasefire agreement that took effect on Nov. 27.

“According to that agreement, we enforce every violation and every attempt by Hezbollah to rearm with firepower,” Netanyahu said.