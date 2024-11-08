‘Pogrom’ in Amsterdam: Five in hospital, 62 arrested, police say

( Nov. 7, 2024 / JNS )

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated at about 4:30 a.m. local time that he was dispatching two rescue planes to Amsterdam following a “very violent incident against Israeli citizens.”

“The harsh pictures of the assault on our citizens in Amsterdam will not be overlooked,” Netanyahu’s office stated, adding that he “views the horrifying incident with utmost gravity and demands that the Dutch government and security forces take vigorous and swift action against the rioters, and ensure the safety of our citizens.”

Amsterdam police told JNS that “several reports about last night’s events in Amsterdam are circulating on social media.”

“The police have launched a major investigation into multiple violent incidents,” the department told JNS. “So far, it is known that five people have been taken to the hospital and 62 individuals have been arrested.”

“The police are aware of reports regarding a possible hostage situation and missing persons, but currently have no confirmation that this actually took place,” it added. “This aspect is also under investigation.”

The department added that there was to be a noon press conference at Amsterdam City Hall.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry initially said that there has not been contact with three Israelis in Amsterdam. It later said everyone was accounted for.

The Israeli National Security Council stated in Hebrew that Israelis in Amsterdam should remain in their hotel rooms and avoid the street, refrain from wearing visible Jewish or Israeli symbols and notify Dutch police and the Israeli mission about any threat or attack. The council also advised Israelis to return to home, with more planes expected.

Earlier in the day, Maccabi Tel Aviv lost 5-0 to Ajax Amsterdam in a Europa League game. Various reports indicated that Israeli fans were attacked—with some reports of injuries—after leaving the game.

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands told Israeli President Isaac Herzog that “we failed the Jewish community of the Netherlands during World War II, and last night we failed again,” per an Israeli readout of the call.

Earlier in the day, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof spoke with Herzog and Netanyahu. Schoof wrote that he was “horrified by the antisemitic attacks on Israeli citizens. This is completely unacceptable.”

“The perpetrators will be identified and prosecuted. The situation in Amsterdam is now calm once more,” he wrote.

“The informal European Council is taking place today in Budapest. The matters being discussed will include the situation in the Middle East and its impact on the wider world,” he added. “I will of course also be addressing last night’s utterly outrageous and abhorrent antisemitic attacks on Israeli citizens in Amsterdam.”

“Arrest and deport the multicultural scum that attacked Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters in our streets,” wrote Geert Wilders, who leads the largest political party in the Netherlands. “Ashamed that this can happen in the Netherlands. Totally unacceptable.”

“A pogrom in the streets of Amsterdam. We have become the Gaza of Europe,” he added in another post. “Muslims with Palestinian flags hunting down Jews.”

“I will not accept that. Never,” he wrote. “The authorities will be held accountable for their failure to protect the Israeli citizens. Never again.”

Danny Danon, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, wrote that “we are receiving very disturbing reports of extreme violence against Israelis and Jews on the streets of Holland. There is a pogrom currently taking place in Europe in 2024.”

“These are the true faces of the supporters of the radical terrorism we are fighting. The western world needs to wake up now,” he wrote. “This is the time when the United Nations should immediately and clearly condemn the violence of the Palestinians and their supporters. The Dutch authorities must take decisive action against terrorism now.”

Deborah Lipstadt, the U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, wrote that she is “horrified by the attacks tonight in Amsterdam, which are terribly reminiscent of a classic pogrom.”

“I am also deeply disturbed by how long the reported attacks lasted and call on the government to conduct a thorough investigation into security force intervention and on how these despicable attacks transpired,” Lipstadt wrote. “In terrible historical irony, this is happening two days before the grim anniversary of Reichspogromnacht in 1938, when Nazi-sanctioned and led pogroms against Jews erupted across the German Reich.”

“This is outrageous. The government of the Netherlands must protect Jews from these attacks and prosecute the assailants,” wrote Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.). “I’m putting together a group of Jewish members of Congress to discuss this with the Dutch ambassador tomorrow.”

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) wrote that “the hysterical and hyperbolic demonization of Israel has led to a global outbreak of antisemitic vitriol, vandalism and violence. The single most monstrous manifestation of antisemitism is a pogrom that is presently unfolding against hundreds of Jews who were cheering on the Tel Aviv football club in Amsterdam.”

“Those inciting antisemitism now have the blood of a 21st-century pogrom on their hands,” he stated. “The situation is so dire that the Israeli government is dispatching rescue teams for Jews in danger. I am sick to my stomach that a pogrom is happening in the 21st century.”

Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) wrote that “two days before the anniversary of Kristallnacht, Jews are once again experiencing antisemitism and vicious attacks in Europe.”

“I am deeply disturbed by the reports from Amsterdam, and I will continue working to stop the rise in antisemitism across the world and in America,” he wrote.

“A horrible pogrom in action. Where are the police? Just allowing Jews to be hunted and beaten in the streets,” wrote Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.). “We will demand answers from the the Netherlands Embassy in the United States.”

A Palestinian flag hangs on a building in Amsterdam. June 20, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.

What ‘globalize the intifada’ looks like

Melissa Lantsman, a member of the Canadian Parliament and deputy leader of the Conservative Party, wrote that “the scenes from the streets of Amsterdam tonight are absolutely horrific.”

“This is what ‘globalize the intifada’ looks like,” Lantsman wrote. “Don’t look the other way. Watch the footage and stand up against this lawless mob there and everywhere.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO and national director of the Anti-Defamation League, wrote that “this is exactly what ‘globalize the intifada’ looks like. Mobs of hate-filled people chasing down and attacking innocent Israeli soccer fans, who they have dehumanized as ‘Zionists,’ hunting down and brutalizing ordinary people who came to Amsterdam simply to enjoy a soccer match.”

“We demand Dutch authorities do everything necessary to ensure the safety of the Israeli fans, work to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators and apologize for this obscene, unprovoked violence,” Greenblatt wrote.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett wrote that the attack “seems like a planned and organized pogrom in Amsterdam.”

The Israeli embassy in Washington stated that “hundreds of fans of the Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer team were ambushed and attacked in Amsterdam tonight as they left the stadium following a game against Ajax Amsterdam.”

The embassy shared video footage that appeared to show someone being attacked as he lay motionless on the street and a driver intentionally driving a car into a pedestrian.

“The mob, who targeted these innocent Israelis, has proudly shared their violent acts on social media,” the embassy stated. “Responses to this video so far have ranged from: They started it (by chanting), they deserve it (since they’re Israelis), and they don’t belong there.”

“Let’s get one thing clear: There is no justification for a lynching mob,” the embassy added. “Israeli soccer fans should be allowed to support their team without fear of physical danger. The days of chasing Jews down European city streets should remain in the dark annals of history.”

“We are horrified by footage coming out of Amsterdam that shows masked assailants brutally attacking Maccabi Tel Aviv soccer fans,” the American Jewish Committee said. “We urge the Dutch government to immediately act to ensure the safety of the fans and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Agudath Israel of America stated that it is “horrified by the scenes coming out of Amsterdam tonight” which it called “a modern day pogrom,” in which “Jews are attacked by mobs of antisemites in the streets of Europe once again.”

“We urge the government of the Netherlands to immediately ensure the safety of Jewish people in their country and apprehend all of the perpetrators of tonight’s riot,” Agudah said.

Mark Dubowitz, CEO of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, wrote that “radical Islamists are tearing Europe apart, targeting Israeli Jews—even at a soccer match in Amsterdam.”

“Europeans: If you think this stops with the Jewish community, think again,” he wrote. “You’re at risk of losing your countries, democracies, and way of life.”

Earlier in the day, David van Weel, the Dutch minister of justice and security, posted about taking part in a Kristallnacht commemoration at Amsterdam’s 17th-century Portuguese synagogue. At press time, neither he nor many senior members of the government had commented on the attacks.

“Antisemitic mobs attacking Israeli soccer fans tonight in Amsterdam. Pathetic response from the authorities as Israel is sending in two rescue planes,” wrote David Friedman, the former U.S. ambassador to Israel. “All this in 2024—three days before the anniversary of Kristallnacht!”

This is a developing story.

