Netanyahu to hostage rescue unit: Your bravery will allow us to overcome our enemies

( Jun. 13, 2024 / JNS)

Israel will overcome its enemies on the Jewish state’s southern and northern borders and return residents to their homes in evacuated communities, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday.

During a joint visit with National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to the Israel Border Police’s Yamam National Counter-Terrorism Unit, Netanyahu hailed the operation that freed four hostages from captivity on June 8.

“You caused an entire nation to stand tall, and you showed that we are willing to do everything to rescue our hostages,” he said. “The same bravery, the same determination, the same devotion to the mission will allow us to overcome our enemies in the south and the north.

“I come here to say on behalf of the entire people, and also on behalf of all of Israel’s friends worldwide, I come to tell you: Well done,” he said. “Congratulations on your bravery; congratulations on what you did.”

In addition to Ben-Gvir, Netanyahu’s military secretary, Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman, Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai and Israel Border Police commander Asst.-Ch. Barik Yitzhak also participated in the visit.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir meet the Israel Border Police’s elite Yamam counterterrorism unit, June 13, 2024. Photo by Maayan Toaf/GPO.

Ben-Gvir told the Yamam officers, “You raised the honor of the State of Israel, you raised our pride, and above all, you told our enemies that we can come and free our hostages—anywhere, at any time.

“On this day, we feel the pain of the Zamora family; we will not forget our dear Arnon, but we will always remember that these fighters are at the forefront of the State of Israel,” he said. “Our role is to back them up, and with the help of God, may the Holy One bless them so they can continue doing many such actions and bring the hostages home to us.”

Ch. Insp. Arnon Zamora, 36, a Yamam squad commander, was mortally wounded during the Saturday operation to rescue hostages Noa Argamani, Almog Meir Jan, Andrey Kozlov and Shlomi Ziv from Hamas captivity in the Nuseirat Camp in the central Gaza Strip.

“I’m here at the Yamam base. I just met our wonderful fighters who rescued the hostages from the jaws of the enemy,” Netanyahu said in a video statement following the visit. “Unfortunately, this heroic operation claimed the life of a fighter, commander and wonderful person, the late Arnon Zamora. We named the operation after him, Operation Arnon.

“I saw the troops; I saw the determination, the bravery and dedication to the mission in their eyes. That bravery, the same determination, the same dedication will allow us to overcome our enemy both in the south and in the north and return residents safely to their homes,” the prime minister said.

היום עם לוחמי הימ״מ ששיחררו את חטופינו. מצדיע להם! pic.twitter.com/h1VT8vBfRM — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) June 13, 2024

Earlier on Thursday, Hezbollah launched 150 rockets and 30 drones towards northern Israel from Lebanon, in what the Iran-backed terrorist group described as “the largest and most comprehensive attack” since it joined the war in support of Gaza-based Hamas on Oct. 8.

“Lebanon and Hezbollah, under the guidance of Iran, bear full responsibility for the deterioration of the security situation in the north,” Israeli government spokesperson David Mencer said in response.

“Whether through diplomatic efforts or otherwise—Israel will restore security on our northern border,” added the spokesperson.