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News   Antisemitism

Israeli envoy condemns harassment at Bologna Pride

Marchers carrying a rainbow flag with a Star of David were called “baby killers.”

JNS Staff
Participants attend the gay pride parade in Bologna, Italy on July 6, 2024. Photo by Massimiliano Donati/Getty Images.
The annual gay pride parade in Bologna, Italy, on July 6, 2024. Photo by Massimiliano Donati/Getty Images.
(Jun. 14, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s ambassador in Italy, Jonathan Peled, on Sunday condemned the harassment of pro-Israel demonstrators at a gay pride parade in Bologna.

Peled commented on X about reports in the Italian media of harassment, in which some participants called the demonstrators “baby killers” after seeing them fly a rainbow flag with a Star of David at a parade on Saturday. A shoving match ensued, resulting in no injuries, according to Italy’s LaTR3 news site.

“I express my firm condemnation for what happened at the Bologna Pride, where some Israeli demonstrators were violently attacked: an unacceptable act and contrary to the values of equality, freedom, and inclusion. The exact opposite of what happened in Tel Aviv [at the gay pride parade on June 12], where thousands of people—Jews, Christians, and Muslims—marched together in an atmosphere of respect and coexistence,” Peled wrote.

Earlier this month, organizers of the June 20 Rome Pride parade barred Italy’s only gay Jewish organization, Keshet Italia, from marching with its own float. This decision sparked international debate regarding politics within a movement that promotes inclusivity.

Last month, a Jewish-American woman and her partner were questioned about Zionism at a spa in Barcelona due to her Star of David pendant, before being kicked out of the establishment. The women had come there to attend an event themed around gay culture and lifestyles.

The spa, Sauna Thermas, later said that it “completely dissociates itself” from the actions and comments of organizers of a May 29 private event, during which staff were filmed kicking out two women.

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