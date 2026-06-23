More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Argentine survivors of 1992 attack on Israeli embassy visit Israel

Iran planned the suicide bombing, and Hezbollah carried it out.

TPS-IL Staff
The memorial to the victims of the 1992 Buenos Aires Israeli embassy bombing, at the site of the former embassy, Sept. 14, 2013. Photo by Carlos Zito via Wikimedia Commons.
The memorial to the victims of the 1992 Buenos Aires Israeli embassy bombing, at the site of the former embassy, Sept. 14, 2013. Photo by Carlos Zito via Wikimedia Commons.
(June 23, 2026 / TPS-IL Staff)

A delegation of survivors of the 1992 attack on the Israeli embassy in Argentina is visiting Israel, led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and held a meeting with Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar. During Sa’ar’s visit to Argentina in November, Sa’ar invited the survivors he met with to visit the country.

On March 17, 1992, a suicide bomber detonated a truck bomb in front of the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires, an explosion that caused the complete collapse of the building, the murder of 29 civilians (including Israeli diplomats and employees, local workers and others), and the wounding of 242 additional civilians. Those who initiated, planned, and carried out this murderous attack were Iran and Hezbollah.

The survivors’ delegation consists of 12 people, all local Argentinians who worked at the embassy at the time of the attack, and some of whom were wounded in it. All participants lost colleagues and good friends in the attack, and the trauma accompanies them to this day.

Sa’ar presented certificates of appreciation and esteem to the survivors for their contribution to the State of Israel. He also thanked them for their contribution to preserving the memory and providing testimony over the years.

After years during which the investigation of the attack did not advance significantly, the rise to power of President Javier Milei led to a profound change and turned the fight against Iranian terrorism into a central axis of foreign policy.

The Argentine Congress amended the criminal code to allow for full trials in absentia of the accused, thereby stripping immunity from senior foreign officials who refuse to turn themselves in.

On April 11, 2024, Argentina’s Federal Criminal Cassation Court ruled that the attack, and the 1994 bombing of the AMIA Jewish community center, were crimes against humanity not subject to statutes of limitations, and held that Iran planned the attacks and was a “terrorist state,” and that Hezbollah carried them out. This enabled the prosecution to begin proceedings for filing indictments against senior Iranian officials and Hezbollah operatives.

Latin America Iran Hezbollah
TPS-IL Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf meets with Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir in Tehran, May 23, 2026. Photo by Hamed Malekpour/ICANA News Agency via Getty Images.
World News
Tehran’s chief negotiator: Strait of Hormuz won’t return to pre-war status
“Iran will administer the strait,” Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.
June 23, 2026
JNS Staff
Weapons belonging to Palestinian terrorists located near civilians by the IDF’s Ephraim Regional Brigade in Samaria. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF seizes 240 firearms concealed in civilian areas in Judea and Samaria
“These findings provide further evidence of attempts by terrorist groups to exploit civilian infrastructure for terrorist purposes,” said the military.
June 23, 2026
JNS Staff
Mark Regev, right, host of the JNS “Israel Undiplomatic” podcast and former Israeli ambassador to the United Kingdom, moderates a panel discussion with Lord David Wolfson, shadow attorney-general of the United Kingdom; Fiamma Nirenstein, JNS senior contributing editor and former vice president of the Italian Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee; and Stefan Tompson, founder of Visegrád24, at the second JNS International Policy Summit at the Waldorf Astoria in Jerusalem, Israel on June 23, 2026. Photo credit: JNS.
World News
Starmer exit unlikely to help Israel ties, says top Tory pol
At the JNS summit, speakers linked Europe’s anti-Israel turn to demographic shifts, anti-Trump sentiment, migration and rising antisemitism.
June 23, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Damaged windows can be seen in the distance (top C) as police gather near the scene of a shooting in Montreal on June 22, 2026, which left three people dead. Photo by Daphné Lemelin/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Police officer, Jewish man killed in Montreal shooting
The gunman reportedly wrote a 100-page manifesto targeting women before carrying out the attack.
June 23, 2026
JNS Staff
Together (Beyachad) Party chairman and former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks at the second annual JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem on June 23, 2026. Photo by Nim Gluckman.
Israel News
Bennett warns Israel’s US standing at ‘precarious’ point
The former premier told the JNS Policy Summit that Israel cannot rely on Trump alone, urging rebuilding the Jewish state’s public image and diplomacy amid rising criticism in America.
June 23, 2026
Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin speaks at the JNS International Policy Summit at Jerusalem's Waldorf Astoria, June 23, 2026. Photo by Nim Gluckman.
Israel News
IDF spokesman: Abraham Accords opened door to ‘new regional architecture’
There is “genuine respect” for Israel across the Middle East, said Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin.
June 23, 2026
JNS Staff
JNS TV
JNS Summit Day 3: Winning the fight for Israel and the Jewish people
Benny Gantz, JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan S. Tobin, Gilad Erdan, Mosab Hassan Yousef, Nissim Black and leading voices in security, diplomacy, media, law and Jewish communal affairs headline the summit’s third day in Jerusalem.
June 22, 2026 10:01 AM
THE COLUMN
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Extremism uncovered at American wing of UNRWA
Moshe Phillips
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
Make no mistake: A peace deal with Tehran is a blow to Jewish security worldwide
Ben Cohen