Israeli airlines, led by flag carrier El Al, announced this weekend that they are resuming flights to Morocco starting next month.

The move comes a month after the top three Israeli carriers froze flights to the North African country and put expansion plans on hold following heightened aviation security directives in the wake of the thwarted Sept. 30 hijacking of a flydubai flight to Tel Aviv.

El Al said on Sunday that it would restart service to Morocco on Dec. 21 for the first time since October 2023, when the Hamas-led attack in southern Israel triggered the war in Gaza.

Israel’s flag carrier will operate twice-weekly flights to Marrakesh, with round-trip fares starting at $599 in basic economy.

El Al will notably fly to Morocco itself rather than use its subsidiary Sun d’Or as originally planned.

The news came just two days after the smaller Israeli airline Arkia also announced it would resume two weekly flights to Marrakech starting Jan. 4, at the same price.

A third Israeli airline, Israir, is expected to return to the route as well, though it had not yet announced a new restart date.

Israel and Morocco, which for decades maintained covert cooperation in the defense and intelligence sphere, formalized relations as part of the 2020 Abraham Accords that saw four Arab countries make peace with Israel under the first Trump administration.

Two months ago, the two nations agreed to upgrade diplomatic relations, including opening embassies and appointing ‌ambassadors.

The accord includes expanded flights between Israel and Morocco, and work to finalize agreements aimed at facilitating mutual investment and economic and trade ties.

