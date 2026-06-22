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News   Israel News

‘Fauda’ producers issue content warning regarding Oct. 7-based episodes

“Episodes 7 and 8 include content, sights and sounds that may be difficult to watch,” the producers of the award-winning show stated.

JNS Staff
Oct. 7 Terrorist Attacks
Gazan terrorists in a stolen IDF vehicle at the Erez border crossing between Israel and the northern Strip, Oct. 7, 2023. Photo by Atia Mohammed/Flash90.
(June 22, 2026 / JNS)

The producers of the action TV series “Fauda” warned viewers on Sunday that they may want to skip the upcoming episodes based on events during the Hamas-led massacre in Israel’s northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, 2023.

“Episodes 7 and 8 [of Season 5], which will air tomorrow [now today] ... include content, sights, and sounds that may be difficult to watch. It’s important for us to say: These episodes return to that terrible day and stand on their own. If watching is too difficult, it’s OK to give up and connect with the season’s plot, which will continue in the episode that will air next week,” Israeli satellite television network Yes said in a statement on social media.

The renowned show, which debuted in Israel in 2015, has aired in 190 countries.

The newest season of the series was filmed primarily in Israel and Budapest, Hungary, after plans to shoot its European segments in Marseilles, France, were changed due to security concerns.

It was rewritten to address the aftermath of the Oct. 7 attacks. The 11-episode Season 5 runs weekly on Yes in Israel and is distributed internationally on Netflix as well.

Israeli actor Idan Amedi, who played undercover agent Sagi Tzur in earlier seasons of the series, does not appear in the latest season due to the serious injury he sustained while fighting against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

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