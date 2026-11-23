Former Mossad Director David Barnea on Monday called for a war to bring down the Iranian regime “as soon as all conditions allow,” telling the ELNET Jerusalem Summit that attempts at diplomacy with the Islamic Republic are doomed to fail.

“We now stand at a historic crossroads and face a fateful decision,” Barnea said, according to a recording published by Israel’s Channel 12 News. “A diplomatic agreement with the ayatollah regime will never succeed, because Tehran’s fundamental ideological ambition is to acquire nuclear weapons, a program we have explicitly proven was never intended for peaceful purposes.”

Waiting is an option only if sanctions hold and order prevails in the Strait of Hormuz, Barnea said, warning that the international community must also be prepared for “all deception, threats and tricks possible.”

Iran is already trying “to break the siege,” he continued, asking whether the international community is ready “for such a long chaotic period.”

“I regret to tell you that difficult decisions in history have never been popular,” Barnea added. “We must act swiftly and decisively to bring about the downfall of this regime. And if that means going to another war, then that is what we must do.”