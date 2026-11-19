A Hebron resident in his 20s was arrested on Tuesday night on suspicion of threatening to murder an elected public official in Jerusalem and to carry out a terrorist attack, the Israel Police said on Thursday.

The arrest followed a covert, weeks-long investigation by the Jerusalem District’s Central Investigations Unit. It was launched after the official reported receiving death threats from someone he had been corresponding with as part of his public role.

Jerusalem police, officers from the Hebron Police Station and Israel Defense Forces troops from the Judea Regional Brigade arrested the suspect at his home in Hebron. Officers seized his phone, which police suspect was used to make the threats.

Police said they would ask the Ofer Military Court on Thursday to extend his detention. The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court has barred publication of additional details until Nov. 26 “in light of the sensitivity of the investigation,” the force added.