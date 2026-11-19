With the 2026 midterm elections in the rearview mirror, all eyes are now on 2028.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) has distinguished himself among Democrats in Congress for his unapologetically staunch support for Israel, a position that has increasingly put him at odds with his party.

So, a primary challenge was hardly unexpected.

His challenger, Ahmed Moor, is the first Democrat to announce his bid to unseat the legislator. And he has a vision for peace in the Middle East: He recently expressed his hope that Israel will be replaced by a single state, “Palestine-Israel, from the river to the sea,” with “equal rights” for everyone.

To many Americans, this may sound like an appealing vision of coexistence—one that brings the principles of equality and emancipation to life.

However, it rests on a troubling premise: That refusing to accept another people’s sovereignty entitles one to demand its surrender and that this somehow qualifies as coexistence.

Imagine the United States having a neighboring population whose national movement was consumed by a vision of historical restoration and redemption. Imagine that America’s very existence was regarded as the single greatest obstacle to achieving that vision.

For generations, this population rejected the legitimacy of American sovereignty, pursued its destruction and justified violence against American civilians in the name of that objective.

Now imagine that members of this population seek to merge the United States into a single state with equal rights for all its inhabitants. Under the proposal, Americans would no longer possess an independent country. Their military would become the military of the new state, and their political institutions would be absorbed into a government that would also represent the very population that had spent decades seeking to eliminate American sovereignty.

Finally, imagine that when Americans reject this proposal, they are accused of opposing equality and coexistence. Would anyone seriously regard this as reasonable?

And yet this is precisely where the discourse surrounding Israel stands today.

A century ago, ideological movements across the modernizing Arab world were preoccupied with a narrative of lost primacy—Arab primacy, Muslim primacy or both—rooted in the conviction that a civilization once dominant had fallen from its rightful place and was owed its restoration.

The prospect of even a sliver of Jewish sovereignty in their midst threatened that narrative and the primacy these movements sought to restore.

What followed was a war aimed not at securing a Palestinian state, but at preventing and ultimately eliminating a Jewish state. For decades, this objective has repeatedly taken precedence over opportunities for Palestinian statehood whenever coexistence with a Jewish state was the price. To this day, the core obstacle to peace remains the Palestinians’ refusal to live peacefully with any permanent Jewish sovereignty.

When it comes to Israel, the meaning of “coexistence” is turned upside down.

A key problem with Moor’s vision (assuming it’s sincere) is that it is built on the assumption that one population’s desire to eliminate another’s sovereignty creates an obligation for the latter to surrender it. And that’s before considering whether the state he envisions would actually deliver equality or how anyone could so nonchalantly insist that the Jews give up the safe haven they desperately need.

The existence of a Jewish state does not become a violation of anyone’s rights simply because some people object to Jewish sovereignty and refuse to live alongside it in peace. There is a fundamental difference between being deprived of one’s rights and being denied one’s preferred political arrangement.

Palestinians are entitled to individual rights, but their lack of statehood cannot be separated from their national movement’s longstanding prioritization of defeating Israel over securing a state for themselves. By collapsing the distinction between demanding individual rights and demanding that a country cease to exist, Moor’s proposal treats a single political framework as the natural expression of equality.

Why should the existence of separate national sovereignties be treated as an obstacle to coexistence rather than one possible basis for it?

Countries coexist precisely because they accept that their neighbors have a right to exist independently, even when their populations have different national identities, historical narratives and political aspirations.

Coexistence does not require Americans to become Canadians or Canadians to become Americans. It does not require neighboring nations to merge their populations, dissolve their political institutions or relinquish their national independence.

Yet when it comes to Israel, the meaning of “coexistence” is turned upside down.

The Jewish state is expected to disappear into a larger political entity—and that disappearance is presented as the fulfillment of equality. Those who reject Jewish sovereignty are not asked to reconcile themselves to its continued existence. Instead, Jews are asked to relinquish their sovereignty to accommodate that rejection.

Here is the Orwellian logic of presenting such a proposal as a vision of coexistence: Dissolve your country so those who refuse to coexist with it can find relief. If you refuse, you are the one standing in the way of peace.

This turns the refusal to accept another nation’s existence into a moral claim against that nation while treating that nation’s determination to preserve its independence as evidence of intolerance.

A refusal to coexist alongside Jewish sovereignty in Israel doesn’t entitle anyone to demand its surrender.