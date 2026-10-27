Herzog casts vote at Jerusalem polling station

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog cast their ballots at a polling station in Jerusalem, Oct. 27, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90. Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Israeli President Isaac Herzog cast his ballot in the 26th Knesset elections at a polling station in Jerusalem on Tuesday morning, his office said.

Speaking at the polling station, Herzog said millions of Israelis would “take their fate into their hands in a true, proud, and dignified democracy,” according to the statement.

“This is the story of Israel, an incredible nation going to vote and deciding on our future,” he said.

Herzog thanked the Central Elections Committee for “doing incredible work” and said he hoped the day would go well “without any disruptions.”

“I wish the people of Israel, my wonderful nation, great success in these elections,” he added.