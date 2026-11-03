Herzog to Boy George: ‘Thank you for standing with us’

British pop star Boy George, a 1980s icon, was paid a special tribute by Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday for his unwavering support for the Jewish state and Jews in the Diaspora in the wake of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks.

Herzog gifted the singer a sculpture of red anemones. According to a statement by the president, the piece of artwork was inspired by the memorial installations at the Nova Festival site in the Gaza envelope.

Boy George, whose real name is George O’Dowd and who was raised in a working-class Irish-Catholic family, became an outspoken supporter of the Jewish state after releasing a new single, “We Will Dance Again,” a sort of pop “J’Accuse” regarding the upswell of anti-Israel animus, particularly in the wake of the Oct. 7 massacre.

“In the three years since October 7, Israel and Jews around the world have suffered a terrible assault of antisemitism,” Herzog said at his office in Jerusalem, where he hosted the singer and World Jewish Congress Israel president Sylvan Adams, who invited Boy George to Israel to perform two concerts.

Unlike most in the fields of art and music, Boy George has “stood with moral clarity and delivered a simple and profound message of decency,” the president continued, referring to the pro-Israel single that went viral on the Internet.

“You drew inspiration from the resilience and determination of so many Israelis who, faced with tragedy, chose life. That choice of life is symbolized by the anemone, the flower of the Nova area, which returns to bloom in the Negev every winter. So too will we return, again and again, and we will dance again. The people of Israel love you, and thank you for standing with us,” said Herzog.

During the meeting, Boy George also spoke about growing up in a neighborhood with a strong Jewish presence, saying that in many ways his childhood felt “very Jewish,” and that he was glad to be able to show his support for the Jewish people and Israel.

“In some ways, the old Boy George no longer exists, because some people don’t see me in the way they used to, and a lot of other people see me in a new way. I like that. I feel like ‘We Will Dance Again’ has forced me to grow up. This experience has made me much more aware of what is out there emotionally and what challenges us,” the pop star stated.

Welcome @BoyGeorge a dear friend of Israel 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/lHiGMcjrZR — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) November 2, 2026

Later on Monday, Boy George visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City with Adams. Together, they prayed for peace for Israel, the region and people around the world, according to a separate statement released by Adams.

“Standing here ..., I’m thinking of my mum, who would have loved to be here, my dad, and all the people I hold close to my heart. Some places make you feel the presence of those you love, wherever they may be. This is one of them. A moment of gratitude, reflection, love and prayer. May we all find peace,” Boy George said after placing a note in a crevice of the wall,

Adams said it was a “great deal” to have a friend standing beside the Jewish people.

“The haters want to isolate Israel. They pressure artists to boycott us and turn their backs on our people. George chose to come, perform for his Israeli fans and support the Nova survivors and bereaved families … I am proud to welcome him to our country,” the Israeli-Canadian businessman added.

Boy George will perform at Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv on Nov. 4, in a concert featuring special guest Israeli singer Ivri Lider, and on Nov. 7 in a special performance dedicated to the Nova community and their families, featuring special guest DJ Ofer Nissim.

He is also scheduled to hold a press conference at the Nova Festival memorial site on Tuesday.