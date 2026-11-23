Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday called for stronger cooperation with Europe and closer ties with Jordan and Egypt, stressing the importance of preserving Israel’s strategic partnerships and regional peace agreements while warning against rising antisemitism.

Addressing the ELNET Jerusalem Summit on Nov. 23, Herzog emphasized that Israel’s security and prosperity were closely linked to its relationships with European countries and its Arab neighbors, including those that signed the Abraham Accords.

ELNET (European Leadership Network) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to strengthening relations between Israel and Europe through diplomatic, political and strategic cooperation.

The summit brought together Israeli and European leaders, alongside partners from the United States and delegations from the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Somaliland.

Herzog stressed that Israel’s historic peace agreements with Egypt and Jordan remained the foundation of regional stability, even as the Abraham Accords opened new opportunities for cooperation.

“The path toward peace in our region did not begin with the Abraham Accords. This rests largely upon strategic peace agreements with our two closest neighbors: Egypt and Jordan,” he said.

“Our relationship with Egypt has stood as an anchor of regional peace for nearly 50 years. It began when two bold and visionary leaders disrupted decades of war, bloodshed and enmity in favor of a stable and enduring peace between our nations,” he said.

The president placed particular emphasis on maintaining dialogue with Jordan and addressing the concerns of King Abdullah II and his government.

“Jordan is a very important country in our region, and there is no question that its goals, needs and concerns, which His Majesty King Abdullah II and the Jordanian government express in openness and goodwill, deserve our concerted attention and address,” Herzog said.

“Our channels of dialogue with Jordan and with Egypt must remain as open and beautiful as the Jordan Valley that stretches between us.”

Turning to the Abraham Accords, Herzog praised Israel’s growing cooperation with the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Bahrain.

“We share excellent relations with the UAE, and I personally deeply value my relationships with its leaders,” he said. “I am so pleased that representatives of the UAE are with us here today, alongside a terrific delegation from Morocco.”

Herzog described their participation as an encouraging sign of the transformation of longstanding ties between peoples into deeper diplomatic relationships.

He also praised Israel’s relationship with Bahrain, noting that he had met the country’s foreign minister several weeks earlier.

Warning against antisemitism in Europe

Turning to Europe, Herzog warned that rising antisemitism and the demonization of Israel threatened not only the Jewish state but European society itself.

“In a Europe that, not so long ago, turned on its Jews and on itself, today the Jewish nation-state is demonized,” Herzog said. “Across European capitals, Jewish communities contract in fear, denied, once again, their simple, clear belonging. This is pure antisemitism.”

The president stressed that criticism of Israeli policies was legitimate but warned that hostility toward Israel had increasingly crossed the line into antisemitism.

“I have repeated this many times: Disagreeing with Israel on its strategy or on a political solution with the Palestinians is legitimate. Constructive discussion, on even the most contentious subjects, can serve the goals we all share. But that is not what is going on in Europe or elsewhere,” he said.

“What touches our deep nerve of alarm is that blaming the Jews has become, once again, the default mode, the easiest solution for so many. This dangerous slide into familiar patterns of hatred erodes the moral underpinnings of society everywhere. And we should be very clear: It works against Europe itself,” he said.

Herzog said Israel’s struggle against terrorism and Iranian aggression also served European security interests.

“In stepping forward to face down subversive and destabilizing forces who sow terror and chaos, we in Israel are protecting ourselves. But we are also protecting Europe and the Free World at large—from jihadism, terror, and the Iranian empire of evil,” he said.

He lamented that Israel was being condemned by countries whose security it was helping defend.

“What is so painful to us is that, having sacrificed so much and so many, we are also demonized, isolated and shamed by the very world we are fighting to defend,” Herzog said.

Condemning extremist violence

Herzog also addressed recent incidents of violence by “Jewish extremists” in Judea and Samaria, condemning attacks against innocent civilians and pledging that Israeli law enforcement authorities would pursue those responsible.

“I want to address the headlines over the past number of days that I am sure disturb all of you as much as they do me,” he said.

“There is no room for ambiguity here: Violence by Jewish extremists against innocent people and communities in the West Bank—Judea and Samaria—or anywhere else, is despicable and deserves strong condemnation.”

He described such violence as an assault on Jewish and Israeli values.

“It is an assault not only on human beings, created in the divine image, but on the ethical way we carry, on our history as a people, and on God himself. It most certainly does not represent Israel,” Herzog said.

“I assure you that our law enforcement agencies are working diligently to scour this terrible moral stain and arrest, investigate and prosecute any perpetrators of violence to the fullest extent of the law, in line with our values as Jews, as Israelis and as human beings.”

Israel-Europe scientific cooperation

Herzog also highlighted the benefits of scientific and technological cooperation between Israel and Europe, citing the work of professor Hossam Haick, an Arab-Israeli scientist at the Technion–Israel Institute of Technology.

The president noted that he had recently awarded Haick the Presidential Medal of Honor and praised his collaboration with European researchers through the Horizon Europe program.

“His collaboration with European peers through Horizon Europe is a reminder of what becomes possible when knowledge is allowed to travel and brilliant minds are empowered to work together for everyone’s benefit,” Herzog said.

He emphasized that decades of cooperation between Israel and Europe had helped both societies overcome historical divisions while advancing scientific and technological progress.

“The fact is that these decades of alliance between Europe and Israel have not only helped remedy the deepest shadows of our history,” he said. “They have also spoken to the enormous promise of what we can constructively build together in the interests of all of humanity.”