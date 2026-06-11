Huckabee celebrates 250 years of US independence at Jerusalem event

U.S. ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Wednesday attended an event at Jerusalem’s Liberty Bell Park marking 250 years of American independence.

The ambassador expressed his gratitude to Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion “and the wonderful people of Jerusalem” for joining the U.S. Embassy staff in its celebration.

Deeply grateful to Mayor @MosheLion and the wonderful people of Jerusalem for joining @usembassyjlm to celebrate 250 years of American independence at the aptly named Liberty Bell Park. pic.twitter.com/HY5es4egFC — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@USAmbIsrael) June 10, 2026

The festive occasion was hosted by the Jerusalem Municipality and included live music, dance workshops, kids’ activities and games, and food vendors, which culminated in the creation of an American atmosphere in central Jerusalem.