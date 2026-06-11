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News   Israel News

Huckabee celebrates 250 years of US independence at Jerusalem event

The American diplomat thanked the “wonderful people of Jerusalem” for joining him and his staff at the “aptly named” Liberty Bell Park.

JNS Staff
Huckabee
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee addresses the FOZ Ambassadors Summit in Jerusalem, Dec. 7, 2025. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
(Jun. 11, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Wednesday attended an event at Jerusalem’s Liberty Bell Park marking 250 years of American independence.

The ambassador expressed his gratitude to Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion “and the wonderful people of Jerusalem” for joining the U.S. Embassy staff in its celebration.

The festive occasion was hosted by the Jerusalem Municipality and included live music, dance workshops, kids’ activities and games, and food vendors, which culminated in the creation of an American atmosphere in central Jerusalem.

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