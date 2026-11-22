Approximately 70% of Israeli soldiers wounded in combat since the start of the war on Oct. 7, 2023, have returned to military duty, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday, the start of a national week of appreciation for wounded IDF veterans and victims of terrorism.

Since the start of the war, some 31,000 wounded soldiers have been recognized by the Defense Ministry’s Rehabilitation Department, according to the IDF. The department has also received approximately 5,800 requests related to combat stress reactions.

This week, the IDF is launching a series of events in municipalities, attended by IDF commanders and local leaders and featuring panels with wounded veterans, to ensure wounded soldiers are aware of the support available to them.

At the events, the wounded veterans will be assisted in exercising their rights in areas including transportation, taxes, licenses, salaries, mental health support and more, in cooperation with government ministries and IDF authorities, according to the military.