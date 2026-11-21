The Israel Defense Forces said on Saturday that the vehicle struck in the northern Gaza Strip earlier in the day carried three Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists from the group’s “military” wing, not workers from an international relief agency, as some Gazans claimed.

The operatives were stuck while driving a vehicle used to transport food and logistics supplies for terrorist units, the IDF said.

The claims that these were aid workers are false, the army said, adding that the incident serves as “further evidence of the cynical use of aid by terrorist organizations and the way terrorists are presented as aid workers following IDF strikes.”

The military said the three were struck from the air to eliminate the threat they posed, and that it will provide an update on the results of the attack later.

הוצגו באופן שקרי כעובדי סיוע: צה"ל תקף שלושה מחבלי גא"פ בצפון רצועת עזה



צה"ל תקף בצפון רצועת עזה מוקדם יותר היום, שלושה מחבלים מהזרוע הצבאית של ארגון הטרור גא"פ, בעת שנעו ברכב ששימש להעברת מזון ולוגיסטיקה למחבלי ארגוני הטרור.



לאחר התקיפה, הוצגו המחבלים על ידי גורמים עזתים… pic.twitter.com/JRsp0lQvQR — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 21, 2026

IDF kills three terrorist commanders

On Friday, the IDF said that, together with the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet), three commanders of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad elite forces were killed in separate strikes in the Gaza Strip over the past week.

Thaer al-Wadia, commander of the Islamic Jihad’s commandos in the Gaza City area was killed there on Thursday, the IDF said.

Abd al-Raouf Na’im Abd al-Hai Nabhan, deputy head of a Hamas Nukhba Force cell, who infiltrated southern Israel during the Oct. 7, 2023, massacres, was eliminated in the Nuseirat area on Wednesday, according to the army.

Ahmed Abu Armana, commander of the elite force of Islamic Jihad’s Central Camps Brigade, who was responsible for training terrorists and coordinating activities with Hamas, was slain earlier in the week, the IDF said.

Israeli “security forces are deployed in the area in accordance with the [ceasefire] agreement and will continue to act to remove any immediate threat,” the military added.

The Nukhba Force is Hamas’s elite assault force. In this announcement, the IDF also used the term “Nukhba” for elite units within Islamic Jihad.

IDF graphic of three terrorists eliminated in separate IDF airstrikes in the Gaza Strip during the week of Nov. 15, 2026. Credit: IDF.

In a separate statement on Friday, the IDF said that it struck several terrorists from Hamas’s “military” wing while they were meeting to advance terrorist plots against Israeli civilians and soldiers in the central Gaza Strip.

Among those targeted were terrorists from the Nukhba Force who invaded the northwestern Negev during the Oct. 7 massacre, the IDF said.

These operatives were involved in efforts to rebuild the armed capabilities of Hamas and advance terrorist activities against Israeli troops and civilians, “systematically violating the ceasefire,” the military stated. An update on the outcome of the strike will be provided later, the army added.

Hamas rebuilding iron rule in Gaza—report

Also on Friday, Ynet reported that Hamas is steadily rebuilding its governing and security apparatus in the Gaza Strip despite suffering heavy losses during three years of war.

According to the report, citing Israeli security assessments, 22 of Gaza’s 25 municipalities and all 17 Hamas government ministries have resumed operations. Some 50,000 civil servants and 30,000 armed operatives remain active, bringing the total number of personnel affiliated with the terrorist organization to approximately 80,000.

Hamas has also resumed tax collection, including retroactive payments from merchants, and is recruiting new members through mosques. The report said the organization is selling medical permits allowing Gazans to seek treatment abroad for $20,000 to $30,000 each, while continuing to use hospitals for “military” purposes.

Israeli security officials assess that although Hamas has been severely weakened militarily since the Oct. 7 invasion, it remains far from collapse and is exploiting the absence of an alternative governing authority to reestablish its control over Gaza.