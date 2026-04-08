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News   Israel News

IDF confirms halt to Iran strikes, says fighting against Hezbollah in Lebanon ongoing

Israeli fighter jets carried out extensive overnight strikes against dozens of ballistic missile launch sites across the Islamic Republic.

Apr. 8, 2026
JNS Staff

IDF confirms halt to Iran strikes, says fighting against Hezbollah in Lebanon ongoing

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IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, Nov. 3, 2025. Photo by Moshe Shai/Flash90.
IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, Nov. 3, 2025. Photo by Moshe Shai/Flash90.
( Apr. 8, 2026 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday morning confirmed that strikes against Iran have been suspended following a ceasefire agreement between Washington and Tehran, while saying operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon are ongoing.

“In accordance with political leadership directives, the IDF has halted fire in the campaign against Iran and remains highly prepared to respond defensively to any violation,” the army said in a statement.

The IDF said fighter jets carried out extensive overnight strikes against dozens of ballistic missile launch sites across the Islamic Republic to significantly reduce the scope of potential fire.

Key production infrastructure of the Iranian regime was also struck in several areas across Iran, according to the statement.

At the same time, the IDF said targeted ground operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon are ongoing.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement on Wednesday expressing support for the truce, but said it “does not include Lebanon.”

Meanwhile, the military noted that the Home Front Command is conducting situational assessments and the public will be updated on any changes to defense guidelines.

“The IDF continues to operate across all sectors in order to defend the State of Israel and its citizens, and calls on the public to continue following Home Front Command instructions,” it added.

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