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IDF kills Oct. 7 terrorist in Gaza strike

Abd al-Rahman Ammar Hassan Khudari was killed while advancing plans to attack Israeli soldiers, according to the Israeli military.

Apr. 10, 2026
JNS Staff

IDF kills Oct. 7 terrorist in Gaza strike

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Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Dec. 2, 2025. Photo by Ali Hassan/Flash90.
Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Dec. 2, 2025. Photo by Ali Hassan/Flash90.
( Apr. 10, 2026 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces on Thursday said it had eliminated a Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist who infiltrated the Jewish state from Gaza during the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.

Abd al-Rahman Ammar Hassan Khudari was killed earlier this week while advancing the Iranian-backed terror group’s plans to attack Israeli soldiers deployed in the Strip’s north, according to the statement.

Three Hamas terrorists were struck alongside Khudari, according to the IDF. The terrorists were killed to “remove the threat to our forces,” it added.

On Oct. 7, Khudari invaded Kibbutz Nir Oz, which was among the hardest hit communities during Hamas’s invasion of southern Israel, according to the IDF. One in four residents was either killed or kidnapped, including the Bibas family, mother Shiri, husband Yarden and their two children, Ariel, 4, and Kfir, 9 months old.

Israeli forces remain deployed in Gaza in accordance with the Oct. 10, 2025, ceasefire deal brokered by the U.S. and will continue to eliminate immediate threats, Thursday’s statement stressed.

On Thursday, the military announced the elimination of a senior Hamas terrorist who doubled as a journalist for Qatar’s Al Jazeera outlet.

Muhammad Samir Muhammad Washah served as a “key terrorist” in Hamas’s rocket and weapons production headquarters, according to the IDF. He was also said to be involved in “the production and transfer of weapons through Gaza.”

On Wednesday, the IDF “identified and eliminated” a terrorist suspect who crossed the ceasefire line and approached soldiers in northern Gaza. The terrorist “crossed the Yellow Line and approached the forces in the northern Gaza Strip, in a manner that posed a threat to them,” according to a statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, the IDF announced that it had killed Muhammad Dawad, an engineering and explosives expert in the Hamas terrorist organization, in a strike in the northern Gaza Strip on Monday.

During the war, Dawad was responsible for the production of explosive devices and served as a key authority in the execution of terrorist attacks, the IDF said, adding that he posed an immediate threat to soldiers.

The current ceasefire went into effect in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 10, 2025, ending the two-year war that began when Hamas, other Palestinian terrorist groups and Gazan “civilians” invaded the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7.

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