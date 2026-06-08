IDF reservist died in terrorist shooting in central Israel

The Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday night that one of its soldiers had been killed in a terrorist shooting spree in central Israel earlier in the day.

Master Sgt. (res.) Haim Kalomiti, 55, from Tzur Natan, served as a regional defense soldier in the 8881st Battalion of the Ephraim Brigade.

The death toll among Israeli troops since the start of the seven-front War of Redemption—which was triggered by the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, cross-border massacre—now stands at 956, according to official IDF data.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Kalomiti “engaged the enemy and heroically protected the residents of Tzur Natan from the reprehensible terrorist who went on a murderous shooting spree.

“Together with all the citizens of Israel, my wife and I send our deepest condolences to the family of fighter Master Sgt. (res.) Haim Kalomiti, of blessed memory, a member of the Tzur Natan emergency response team, who fell today in the vicious terror attack,” the premier stated.

“I wish a swift and full recovery to our wounded in the attack and stand in solidarity with the security forces who acted with determination and eliminated the terrorist,” the statement added. “We will continue to fight terrorism with an iron fist on all fronts.”

Defense Minister Israel Katz said, “Haim, of blessed memory, went out to protect the citizens of Israel, courageously engaging the terrorist who carried out the murderous attack, and fell while carrying out his mission to defend the state and its residents.”

Security forces “are working around the clock to eradicate terrorism on all fronts, and we will continue to pursue the terrorists and those who send them and hold them accountable,” the minister said.

“I wish a speedy recovery to all those wounded in the attack,” Katz stated. “I share in the family’s profound grief and embrace them during this difficult time. May his memory be a blessing.”

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said Washington stood “firmly” with the Jewish state in the wake of the latest terrorist attack targeting its civilians.

“A terrorist carried out a horrific shooting spree targeting civilians in central Israel today, murdering one Israeli and wounding several others,” he wrote on X. “My deepest condolences to the victims’ families and all those affected.”

Five others were wounded in the series of shootings that killed Kalomiti—including the security coordinator of Tzur Natan, who sustained serious injuries.

Israel’s Channel 12 News broadcaster identified the lone terrorist as Omar Yassin, a 21-year-old resident of Taibeh, an Arab city in central Israel.

Police said on Sunday night that a preliminary investigation found that the gunman left Taibeh shortly after 10:30 a.m. and carried out shootings at several locations.

According to police, the terrorist first opened fire at a gas station near Tzur Yigal, wounding two civilians, before driving to nearby Tzur Yitzhak, where he shot and wounded another civilian at the community’s entrance and injured a woman nearby.

He then continued to Tzur Natan, where he opened fire on a vehicle, killing Kalomiti and wounding the community’s security coordinator, police said.

The attacker later reached the entrance to the community of Sal’it and opened fire at a security post. Police said the town’s security chief “engaged the attacker and returned fire,” prompting him to flee the scene.

At about 11:03 a.m., police officers identified the suspect and pursued him before killing him in an open area between Tzur Natan and Tayibe, police said.

Police arrested and questioned members of the suspect’s family as part of the investigation. Officers also detained another suspect on suspicion of assisting the terrorist.