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News   Israel News

IDF strike kills top Hamas fundraisers in Gaza

The airstrike eliminated the head of Hamas’s funds transfer network and his deputy.

JNS Staff
IDF troops in Gaza
Reservists of the IDF’s 16th Infantry Brigade, also known as the Jerusalem Brigade, operating in the northern Gaza Strip during the week of Jan. 11, 2026. Credit: IDF.
(Jun. 10, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces earlier this week eliminated two senior Hamas fundraisers in an airstrike in northern Gaza, the military said on Wednesday.

Khader Jamasi, who the military described as the head of Hamas’s funds transfer network, and his deputy, Muhammad Harazin, transferred “tens of millions of dollars” to the terror group’s “military wing” during the two and a half years of war, according to a statement.

Their operation utilized a “network of dozens of money exchangers operating throughout the Strip,” the IDF revealed.

“These funds enabled the Hamas terrorist organization to continue paying salaries to its terrorists, supporting the planning and execution of terrorist attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians,” added the statement.

The elimination of Jamasi and Harazin was the latest Israeli military operation against Hamas’s financial network, following the elimination of senior operatives Firas Mashharawi and Ihab Khrizim over the past year, it said.

Prior to the airstrike, the IDF took steps to prevent the risk of harm to noncombatants, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

Soldiers remain deployed in the enclave in accordance with the U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement “and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat,” according to the IDF.

The current truce went into effect in the Gaza Strip on Oct. 10, 2025, ending the two-year war that began when Hamas, other Palestinian terrorist groups and Gazan “civilians” invaded the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, 2023. The terms of the first phase leave the Israel Defense Forces in control of more than half of Gaza.

Talks on advancing U.S. President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan kicked off in Cairo between mediators and Palestinian terrorists on Sunday.

Egypt’s Al Qahera News channel reported that the talks focused on “the proposed roadmap for completing the implementation of the agreement.”

“It was held in a positive atmosphere,” the report went, adding that there was agreement on the need to implement the next phase of Trump’s plan.

Top Hamas leaders, including Khaled Mashaal and Musa Abu Marzouk, have rejected key parts of the second phase in recent months, including disarmament, despite having agreed to the proposal in October.

The Board of Peace, which oversees the Gaza truce and is chaired by Trump, wants the U.N. Security Council to pressure Hamas to disarm, according to a report of its activities viewed by JNS last month.

The Board of Peace cited Hamas’s refusal to disarm as “the principal obstacle to full implementation” of the ceasefire, criticizing its “refusal to accept verified decommissioning, relinquish coercive control and permit a genuine civilian transition in Gaza.”

Gaza Strip Hamas Defense and Security
JNS Staff
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