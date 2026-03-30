IDF thwarts two Palestinian terror attacks
The Israeli military neutralized both assailants.
( Mar. 30, 2026 / JNS )
The Israel Defense Forces thwarted two Palestinian terror attacks overnight Sunday.
In the first incident, troops operating near Dura, located southwest of Hebron in Judea, identified a knife-wielding assailant running toward them and opened fire, killing him shortly after he was spotted.
In a separate incident near al-Ram, northeast of Jerusalem beyond the Green Line, soldiers fired at a suspect who accelerated his vehicle toward them, posing an imminent threat. The assailant was shot and killed.
No IDF injuries were reported.