IDF thwarts two Palestinian terror attacks

The Israel Defense Forces thwarted two Palestinian terror attacks overnight Sunday.

In the first incident, troops operating near Dura, located southwest of Hebron in Judea, identified a knife-wielding assailant running toward them and opened fire, killing him shortly after he was spotted.

In a separate incident near al-Ram, northeast of Jerusalem beyond the Green Line, soldiers fired at a suspect who accelerated his vehicle toward them, posing an imminent threat. The assailant was shot and killed.

No IDF injuries were reported.