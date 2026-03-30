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News   Israel News

IDF thwarts two Palestinian terror attacks

The Israeli military neutralized both assailants.

Mar. 30, 2026

IDF thwarts two Palestinian terror attacks

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Hebron
Israeli forces conduct a counter-terrorism operation in the Jabal Johar neighborhood in Hebron, Jan. 22, 2026. Credit: IDF.
( Mar. 30, 2026 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces thwarted two Palestinian terror attacks overnight Sunday.

In the first incident, troops operating near Dura, located southwest of Hebron in Judea, identified a knife-wielding assailant running toward them and opened fire, killing him shortly after he was spotted.

In a separate incident near al-Ram, northeast of Jerusalem beyond the Green Line, soldiers fired at a suspect who accelerated his vehicle toward them, posing an imminent threat. The assailant was shot and killed.

No IDF injuries were reported.

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