More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Intel to acquire Israeli quantum computing firm Classiq in reported $2.3 billion deal

The Tel Aviv-based firm develops software that enables design of quantum applications without requiring extensive expertise in the underlying hardware or circuit design.

Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Tel Aviv at night on Nov. 10, 2019. Photo by Kobi Richter/TPS-IL.
Tel Aviv at night on Nov. 10, 2019. Photo by Kobi Richter/TPS-IL.
(Oct. 28, 2026 / TPS-IL)

Intel has agreed to acquire Israeli quantum computing software company Classiq in a deal aimed at combining the U.S. semiconductor giant’s quantum hardware and manufacturing capabilities with software designed to make quantum computing more accessible.

Israeli media reports put the deal’s value at about $2.3 billion, although Intel has not officially disclosed the financial terms.

The acquisition would bring together Intel’s silicon-based quantum technology and Classiq’s platform for designing quantum algorithms, creating a full-stack system intended to accelerate the development and adoption of quantum computing.

“For more than a decade, Intel has made remarkable progress in quantum computing by applying its semiconductor innovation, advanced manufacturing prowess and systems engineering expertise to the development of scalable silicon spin-qubit technology,” Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan said. “Joining forces with Classiq transforms Intel’s Quantum Computing Group into a full-stack quantum computing business.”

Founded in Israel, the Tel Aviv-based Classiq develops software that enables researchers, developers and businesses to design quantum applications without requiring extensive expertise in the underlying hardware or quantum circuit design. Its platform automates the synthesis of quantum algorithms and is designed to work across different quantum hardware technologies.

“Since our founding, Classiq has focused on making quantum computing practical and accessible by enabling developers, researchers and enterprises to create scalable quantum applications without requiring deep expertise in quantum circuit design,” Classiq co-founder and CEO Nir Minerbi said. “Together, Intel and Classiq can help unlock the benefits of quantum computing and accelerate its adoption sooner.”

Intel said it intends to maintain Classiq’s existing integrations with other platforms and preserve support for an open quantum software ecosystem.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2027.

Business and Economy Science and Technology
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
EXPLORE JNS
Josh Gottheimer
U.S. News
Whoever wins Israeli election, bonds with US won’t fray, Gottheimer tells JNS
“Our partnership transcends any one leader or political party,” the Jewish Democratic congressman from New Jersey said.
October 27, 2026 11:58 PM
Jonathan D. Salant
Bennett Lapid
Israel News
Bennett, Lapid celebrate, though Israeli election results still unclear
“We will do everything, without ego, to form a Zionist government of the alliance of those who serve,” Naftali Bennett told supporters at his party headquarters in Tel Aviv.
October 27, 2026 09:09 PM
Rikki Zagelbaum
France's President Emmanuel Macron walks with the Mayor of Trappes, Ali Rabeh (left), as he arrives for a meeting at the town hall following a shooting near Paris on Oct. 23, 2026. Photo by Hannah McKay/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Macron clarifies statement apparently denying history of attacks on French Jews, Christians
Jewish leaders and political rivals had criticized the president for calling the Trappes shooting France’s first terrorist attack targeting citizens over religion.
Oct. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump, Netanyahu
Israel News
Trump renews Netanyahu endorsement on eve of Israeli election
The U.S. president urged voters to back the prime minister to “finish the job that we started.”
Oct. 26, 2026
Joshua Marks
Breaking News
23:58
Likud at 21.70%, Yashar at 15.72%, with 2,132,650 votes counted
23:18
Likud at 22.02%, Yashar at 15.46%, with about 1.775 million votes counted
22:53
1.6 million votes counted, Likud at 22.24%
22:20
With 1.2 million votes counted, Likud at 23.36%
22:08
Netanyahu’s Likud at 24.13% with more than 950,000 votes counted
21:36
Slight drop, to 25.34%, for Likud with 632,505 votes counted
21:28
‘Likud is the largest party in Israel,’ Netanyahu tells supporters
20:47
With almost 325,000 votes counted, Likud leads with 27.75%
19:11
14,433 votes now counted, Likud at 26.5%
18:34
In first Israeli election results, Netanyahu’s Likud leads with 27%
18:10
“A value shared and cherished in America,” AIPAC says
18:04
‘A successful Election Day,’ Jewish Federation says
18:02
‘Israel’s vibrant democracy’ on display, Conference of Presidents leaders say
18:00
Israeli elections show it’s only democracy in region, Jewish congressman says
17:57
Israeli voter turnout hits 77.7% at close of Election Day, highest since 1999
17:42
No major incidents reported on Israeli election day, police say
17:28
Eisenkot claims victory in exit polls, vows to replace Netanyahu
17:24
FM Gideon Sa’ar: Likud is ‘the biggest party in Israel’
16:48
Israel’s Central Elections Committee says all suspected voting irregularity cases closed
16:05
Polls close as Israel’s Election Day comes to an end
16:00
Israeli election: Exit polls
15:25
Israeli voter turnout hits 74.3% two hours before polls close
15:12
Israel eases rules on disqualifying election ballots
14:50
Israel Prison Service: 88.7% of inmates voted in Knesset election
14:25
Israel’s Central Elections Committee rejects request to extend voting hours
14:23
Netherlands to boycott Eurovision 2027 over Israel’s participation
13:57
Jewish groups mark eight years since Tree of Life massacre in Pittsburgh
13:28
Central Elections Committee to discuss request to extend voting hours
13:16
Two-thirds of Israeli voters cast ballots by 6 p.m.
12:42
IDF voter turnout reaches 68% by 5 p.m.
12:26
Otzma Yehudit, Shas back Likud bid to extend voting hours past 10 p.m.
11:44
Netanyahu’s Likud seeks extension of voting hours
11:38
CENTCOM rejects IRGC navy commander’s claim US abandoned Hormuz
11:18
Israeli voter turnout hits 55.7% by 4 p.m.
11:15
IDF destroys monument honoring terrorists in Samaria
10:54
Mayor of Ben-Gurion’s Polish hometown adopts IHRA antisemitism definition
10:34
Code Pink’s Medea Benjamin tied to Iran-linked intelligence operatives, report says
10:14
Democrats’ Yair Golan to JNS: Free and fair elections more important than ever
10:14
Former hostages Keith and Aviva Siegel vote in Israeli election
09:53
‘Jews out of European countries’ spray-painted in Rome
09:33
Intel to acquire Israeli quantum startup Classiq for reported $2.3 billion
09:18
IDF voter turnout reaches 48%, up from 2022 election
09:13
German Jews fear antisemitism at France-inspired rallies
09:10
Knesset election turnout hits 44.9% by 2 p.m.
08:52
Election Day a ‘watershed moment’ in Israel’s history, B’Yachad candidate tells JNS
08:32
Czech PM wishes Israel strong leadership in election day message to Netanyahu
08:26
Eisenkot casts vote in Tel Aviv
08:12
London police ban protests near Jewish immigration event
07:54
Israel Police denies claims of attack on Democrats leader Yair Golan
07:53
Bessent urges Iranians to stockpile fuel ahead of expected shortages
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS LIVE: 2026 Israel elections coverage
October 27, 2026 01:48 PM
COLUMNS
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Abraham, the first
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
Israel’s election is a geopolitical vote
Fiamma Nirenstein